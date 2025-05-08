Flourishing Research And Action Spotlighted With WFO, Harvard, Baylor, And Gallup

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Introducing the World Flourishing Organization's platform to measure flourishing at work, supported by new research from the Global Flourishing Study by Harvard

- Eleanor Allen, CEO of the WFO

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A flourishing workforce is an asset to any organization, and an antidote to rising disengagement and burnout at work. The World Flourishing Organization (WFO) is introducing a bold new benchmark to measure flourishing as the future of human performance, supported by new research from the Global Flourishing Study, the largest and most rigorous research effort of its kind.

On April 30, Gallup HQ will unveil the first-year results of the Global Flourishing Study, backed by Harvard University and Baylor University. This marks a historic moment where science meets strategy, and the future of work re-begins. WFO CEO Eleanor Allen will join Professors Tyler VanderWeele, Byron Johnson, and Matt Lee to explore how flourishing is being activated at scale, from research labs to leadership teams, and from global policy to workplace culture.

“Our goal is to make flourishing practical, measurable, and scalable - so every organization, no matter where they start, can unlock the full potential of their people.” said Eleanor Allen, CEO of the WFO

In 16 years of Gallup's global study, engagement has never dropped twice in a row - until now. In 2024, it fell to 21%, down from 23%, triggering an estimated $438 billion in lost productivity. Europe and MENA remain at the bottom with 13% and 14% engagement. This back-to-back drop is an alarm to action.

Business as usual won't fix it. A new standard is needed - one built on flourishing.

WFO, with Harvard, Baylor, and SHAPE Global, offers a science-backed, action-driven path forward:

.F-OrgTM Trustmark – Global recognition for organizations designing the best journeys for their people.

.Work Flourishing Index – A rapid 14-question diagnostic adapted from the global research to assess workplace flourishing.

.Flourishing Bootcamp – An online six-week leadership experience to build flourishing-first organizations.

.Flourishing Blueprint – A six-month transformation program to elevate human potential.

WFO also supports the rollout of Harvard's 12-question flourishing measure, offering personal reports for employees and organizational data to guide decisions. Participating organizations are recognized as Rising F-OrgsTM.

“Flourishing is serious business. It's an asset on your balance sheet. It warrants focus and attention from the board and management committees.”

- Gordon Watson, Chair, WFO

Why Flourishing? Why Now?

Flourishing is a multi-dimensional state of human strength, encompassing happiness, health, meaning, character, relationships, and financial stability. It bridges what matters to people with what drives organizational success.

This event is a call to action. Join our mission to elevate 1 billion people to flourish by 2035.



About the World Flourishing Organization

The World Flourishing Organization (WFO) is a global platform redefining great work. Co-developed with leading academic institutions and powered by science, the WFO helps organizations measure, activate, and scale flourishing to unlock performance, retention, and resilience.

About the Global Flourishing Study

Led by Harvard University's Human Flourishing Program, Baylor University's Institute for Studies of Religion, and Gallup, the Global Flourishing Study tracks 207,000 people across 23 countries over five years, providing unprecedented insights into human flourishing worldwide.

Learn more: worldflourishing | globalflourishingstudy

Media Contact:

Karen Seymour, Chief Impact Officer, ...

Karen Seymour

World Flourishing Organization

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.