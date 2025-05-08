Global Mammography Market To Reach USD 4,899.7 Million By 2033 Expand At A CAGR Of 10.1% FMI

Mammography Market

Tracking Trends, Innovations, and Growth Opportunities in the Global Mammography Market (2023–2033)

- Sabyasachi Ghosh, Principal Consultant. Future Market InsightsNEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global mammography market , valued at USD 1,741.2 million in 2022, is set to witness substantial growth, reaching USD 1,880.2 million in 2023 and expanding at a CAGR of 10.1% between 2023 and 2033. By 2033, the market is projected to surpass USD 4,899.7 million, driven by the increasing prevalence of breast cancer, proactive awareness initiatives, continuous technological advancements, and improved reimbursement policies.Unlock Key Market Trends: Get Your Sample Report!Key Market Drivers Fueling GrowthRising Geriatric Population and Breast Cancer IncidenceOne of the key factors propelling the mammography market is the growing geriatric population, as age is a major risk factor for breast cancer. The increasing number of elderly individuals worldwide is expected to escalate the demand for mammography procedures, ensuring early detection and timely intervention.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer remains the most common cancer among women, accounting for a significant proportion of cancer-related deaths. Early detection through mammography plays a crucial role in improving survival rates and treatment efficacy, thereby accelerating the adoption of mammography systems across healthcare facilities.Proactive Awareness Initiatives by Healthcare OrganizationsGovernments, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and healthcare institutions worldwide are actively promoting breast cancer awareness through large-scale screening programs, public campaigns, and educational initiatives.Prominent organizations such as the American Cancer Society (ACS), Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), and WHO have been advocating for early screening, emphasizing the importance of mammography in reducing breast cancer-related mortality. These initiatives have led to widespread adoption of mammography systems in hospitals, diagnostic centers, and clinics, further boosting market expansion.Technological Advancements Transforming MammographyInnovations in mammography technology have revolutionized the industry, making screening more efficient, accurate, and patient-friendly. Some of the most notable advancements include:.Digital Mammography: Provides high-resolution images and faster results compared to conventional film-based mammography..3D Tomosynthesis (Digital Breast Tomosynthesis - DBT): Enhances diagnostic precision by producing detailed three-dimensional images, improving early detection rates..Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Mammography: AI-powered imaging solutions help in detecting early-stage breast cancer, reducing false positives and negatives, and enhancing diagnostic accuracy.These cutting-edge technologies are expected to increase adoption rates and improve patient outcomes, significantly contributing to market expansion over the next decade.Improved Insurance Coverage and Government FundingFavorable reimbursement policies and increased government funding are also accelerating market growth. Many countries have expanded health insurance coverage for mammography screenings, ensuring that more women have access to early detection services without financial constraints.For instance, in the United States, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) mandates coverage for mammography screenings for women aged 40 and above.Similarly, numerous European and Asian nations have introduced health policies supporting regular breast cancer screenings, further driving demand for mammography systems.Governments worldwide are also investing heavily in breast cancer research and diagnostic technologies. Increased funding for research and subsidies for mammography equipment acquisition are enabling healthcare providers to adopt advanced imaging systems, ensuring better diagnostic capabilities and enhanced patient care.Increased Market Demand: Get In-Depth Analysis and Insights with Our Complete Report!Key Takeaways from the Market Study.The anticipated size of the mammography market in 2018 was USD 1,260.8 million..The global mammography market expanded at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2018 and 2022..North America is projected to continue its dominance with a market share of 36.7%..Europe is predicted to secure a market share of 28.1%..Based on technology, the digital technology segment dominates the market with a market share of 63.4% in 2022..Under the end-user segment, hospitals dominated the end-use segment in 2022 with a share of around 47.3%.“Rise in technological advancements is one of the key drivers of the mammography market”, comments a Future Market Insights analyst.Competitive LandscapeLeading players are continuously innovating for developing novel diagnostic products with enhanced features and minimum side effects. Besides this, they are adopting growth strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations, spending on awareness campaigns, etc. to gain a competitive edge in the market..Carestream Health unveiled new, innovative, and feature-rich medical imaging technologies that helped in boosting both patient and provider experience as well as improved diagnostic confidence while helping facilities to stay within budget at The Association for Medical Imaging Management (AHRA)..Carestream Health announced that it had taken a planned next step to implement the previously announced recapitalization process with its lenders by voluntarily filing for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.Key Companies ProfiledAllengers Medical Systems Limited; FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation; Hologic, Inc.; PLANMED OY; Konica Minolta, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Inc.; Siemens Healthcare Private Limited; Carestream Health; GE Healthcare; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; BET Medical.Emerging Markets Offer Lucrative Growth OpportunitiesThe Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions present huge growth potential for the mammography market. Rising healthcare investments, increasing breast cancer awareness, and government-driven initiatives in countries such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico are fueling market expansion.Private-sector investments in healthcare infrastructure and diagnostic services are further enhancing the availability and affordability of mammography procedures in these emerging markets. As a result, these regions are expected to witness exponential market growth over the next decade.Unlock Key Insights into Healthcare Market Growth!Key Segments Profiled in the Mammography Industry SurveyBy Product Type:.Breast Tomosynthesis.Film Screen Systems.X-Ray.OthersBy Technology Type:.Digital.Analog.3-D.2-DBy End Use:.Hospitals.Special Clinics.Diagnosis Centers.Ambulatory Surgical Centers.Educational & Research InstitutesBy Region:.North America.Latin America.Western Europe.Eastern Europe.Asia Pacific excluding Japan.Japan.The Middle East & AfricaAbout Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

