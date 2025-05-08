403
DEF 2025 Levels Up with Another Packed Week of Free-to-Play Experiences, Endless Entertainment, and Mega Prizes Across Dubai
(MENAFN- House of Comms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 06 May 2025: Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF) 2025 continues to bring the city’s biggest-ever celebration of fun, creativity, and pop culture with yet another action-packed week of exciting new features, free-to-play experiences, mega prizes worth over AED 500,000, and all-round unmissable activities for all ages, interests, and abilities. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), everyone whether friends, families, or fans has the chance to enjoy a fun day out with truly unforgettable experiences until 11 May.
Here are the not-to-be-missed events and experiences taking place in the second week of DEF 2025…
BRAND NEW THIS WEEK:
DEF x Roxy Cinemas Gamers Night
● Date: 7 May
● Location: Roxy Cinemas Dubai Hills Mall, City Walk, and The Beach, JBR
● About: The DEF x Roxy Cinemas Gamers Night brings the buzz of DEF to the big screen on 7 May with an exclusive one-night-only screening of Marvel’s Thunderbolts at Roxy Cinemas Dubai Hills Mall, City Walk, and The Beach, JBR. This special crossover event celebrates gaming and pop culture in a vibrant, community-first setting. Each attendee also receives a FREE Pro Gamer Pass to DEF’s flagship GameExpo event, originally priced at AED 199, along with some amazing giveaways from the event partners including a AED100 voucher from talabat and a unique Assassin's Creed giveaway from Red Bull. With only 100 tickets available, DEF x Roxy Cinemas Gamers Night delivers a cinematic experience packed with festival energy and exclusive perks.
GameExpo 2025
● Date: 9 to 11 May
● Location: DWTC Zabeel Halls 2 and 3
● About: The wait is over! DEF’s eagerly awaited flagship event, GameExpo, once again takes over Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 9 to 11 May, this year in Zabeel Halls 2 and 3. The weekend-long event returns bigger, bolder, and more immersive than ever before. Friends and families can discover endless free-to-play experiences, non-stop gaming, fresh new activations, next-level entertainment, immersive activities, and exciting prizes. The expansive, reimagined space is spread across eight interactive zones - including The Modesh Retro Zone, Emirates NBD Family Zone, The Amazon Quest: The New IRL Zone brought to you by Amazon, The Main Arena, Gaming District, The Narrows, and two dedicated talabat F&B Zones. Even more cutting-edge gaming experiences are in store from big-name brands, including Red Bull, Bitget X SWEAT, AI Vista Photobooth, Anigma, Antifreeze, Arab Hardware, ASUS, Benefit, du, Dubai Police, Emirates NBD, Geekay, Gillette, Haribo, LG, Nasr Esports Academy, PlayStation, Rove Hotels, Tencent, The Vintage Company, Ultra PC Gamers, Virgin Radio, and more. Tickets are still on sale but selling out fast!
Bloom World Academy Minecraft Family Challenge
● Date: 10 May
● Location: DWTC Zabeel Halls 2 and 3
● About: A not-to-be-missed highlight at GameExpo is the Bloom World Academy Minecraft Family Challenge on 10 May at 2PM, which invites families of two (one parent and one child) to connect, collaborate, and compete for incredible prizes. Bloom World Academy (BWA) has been making waves in the education sector in Dubai since its opening in 2022. With a reputation for ‘doing things differently’, the school has introduced several ‘firsts’ to the UAE, including a later start time of 9am, a stage-not-age approach and most recently, an accredited AI course within the core curriculum for ages 14+. BWA is excited to be partnering with DEF, bringing an opportunity for youngsters to showcase skills such as coding, resource management, problem solving and teamwork in a fun, family-orientated competition.
Play Beyond
● Date: 10 and 11 May
● Location: DWTC Zabeel Halls 2 and 3
● About: Friends, families, and fans have the ultimate chance to witness high-octane battles between regional and global pros as part of Play Beyond, hosted at GameExpo on 10 and 11 May at DWTC Zabeel Halls 2 and 3. The event promises electrifying matchups between top gaming influencers like Abo Flah, Sultan Khalifa, 6th_kage, and Khaled Dego. Fans have an incredible opportunity to immerse themselves in intense gameplay and interactive challenges, making this a truly unforgettable experience.
Dubai Cosplay Championship 2025
● Date: 11 May
● Location: DWTC Zabeel Halls 2 and 3
● About: The final day of GameExpo on 11 May sets the stage for the thrilling Dubai Cosplay Championship, with registration open until 7 May for cosplayers of all levels and abilities to showcase their creativity for a chance to win prizes worth up to AED 30,000. Kicking off the excitement is the Cosplay Opening Act, where iconic characters are brought to life through jaw-dropping transformations and next-level artistry. The Daily Cosplay Catwalk then opens the runway for all attendees, with no registration required, to show off their stunning looks. Finally, the Cosplay Competition calls the region’s top talent to the stage to showcase their elite craftsmanship, performance, and passion in front of a roaring crowd. The region’s leading cosplayers will not only judge the competitions but also participate in exclusive meet-and-greet sessions, offering fans the chance to connect and learn from their idols.
GameExpo Summit 2025
● Date: 7 and 8 May
● Location: DWTC Zabeel Halls 1
● About: Pocket Gamer Connects partners with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) to bring the global games industry an unmissable conference experience on 7 and 8 May at DWTC Zabeel Hall 1. The Dubai GameExpo Summit 2025, powered by PG Connects, brings together more than 70 renowned speakers from all over the globe for insightful talks, panels, and seminars across nine themed tracks. Discussions will explore pressing topics facing the games industry, such as new technologies from the metaverse, AI and web3 to the latest approaches, techniques, and trends in development and monetisation, as well as the opportunities relating to the unprecedented growth of the MENA market. The event includes The Investment Summit, a dedicated programme around investment trends; as well as the MENA Games Industry Awards, celebrating the best of the regional industry. Tickets are still available exclusively on Platinumlist.
The DEF Cup
● Date: 10 May
● Location: Online
● About: The DEF Cup, in partnership with PlayStation, is a thrilling GCC-wide EA FC 25 tournament hosted exclusively on PS5 consoles. The competition brings a thrilling wildcard qualification opportunity hosted in the Gaming District at GameExpo on 9 May from 6-9pm for two lucky UAE residents to compete alongside six regional finalists to win their share of $10,000 during live finals hosted at GameExpo on 10 May.
DEF-Exclusive Offer at Mall of the Emirates
● Date: Until 11 May
● Location: Mall of the Emirates
● About: Customers who spend AED 500 or more on electronics will receive 15X SHARE points upon activating the offer. Eligible shoppers also stand a chance to play an interactive game for a chance to win instant prizes.
Citywide Retail Offers Exclusively for DEF
● Date: Until 11 May
● Location: Citywide
● About: As DEF 2025 takes over the city, an unbeatable season of mega savings, exclusive retail offers, and limited-time deals is rolling out across Dubai as well. Over 240 top local and global brands across over 2,700 citywide outlets are bringing unbeatable retail promotions, limited-time sales, and mega savings that are too good to miss. From the latest tech and gaming gear to lifestyle, toys, and entertainment, shoppers can unlock special offers at fan-favourite destinations including Sharaf DG, E City, Virgin Megastore, Harman House, Samsung, LEGO, Borders, and many more. Whether stocking up on summer must-haves or hunting for the next big gadget, this is the ultimate shopping power-up - only during DEF 2025.
RECURRING FESTIVAL FAVOURITES:
Yalla Ludo Challenge
● Date: until 6 May
● Location: Online
● About: DEF’s exclusive Yalla Ludo Challenge brings casual and competitive gamers together in a mobile-first competition, for the chance to earn exclusive in-game rewards, collectibles, and top-tier bragging rights by climbing the leaderboard. Running across the UAE, this event delivers bite-sized thrills and in-game glory as part of DEF 2025’s diverse online tournaments.
DEF Educational Engagement Programme
● Date: Until 8 May
● Location: Citywide and online
● About: The DEF Education Engagement Programme has been inspiring the next generation of young gamers through in-school career talks from industry experts, esports tournament qualifiers, and visits from the DEF Game Quest Express. Now, schools are in the build-up to the DEF Education Day by utilising the DEF Level Up Calendar and dressing up as their favourite gaming characters to win prizes in the Power Up Parade. On 8 May, schools will visit DEF’s flagship GameExpo event on a school trip, offering them an immersive experience in the world of gaming innovation. Alongside all the action on the day, students and educators can take part in expert-led presentations and exclusive interactive workshops delivered by senior educators from Microsoft and Unreal Engine, designed to offer valuable insights into game design, AI integration, and teacher takeaways. Students can cheer on their peers on the main stage as they compete for incredible prizes worth an astounding AED 50,000 across tournaments, challenges and the DEF Game Changers Competition. With endless brand-new experiences, such as Play The Police, The Amazon Quest, new game releases and some nostalgia with over 2,000 retro games to try, this citywide programme gives school students and educators a unique chance to dive into the dynamic world of esports and gaming like never before.
ENBD Fortnite Quest
● Date: Until 8 May
● Location: Online and at GameExpo, DWTC Zabeel Halls 2 and 3
● About: A recurring highlight of the DEF Educational Engagement Programme, the ENBD Fortnite Quest has returned bigger than ever this year, continuing its mission to find and crown the best Fortnite player in the UAE. This nationwide esports competition provides an opportunity for students to showcase their skills in a high-energy, high-stakes environment. School and online qualifiers are currently ongoing until 26 April, culminating in a live final on 8 May at DEF’s GameExpo. For an added level of excitement, this year’s finals will feature a custom Dubai-themed Fortnite map, allowing players to compete in a uniquely immersive gaming environment for a chance to take home winning trophies and prizes worth AED 20,000.
GameOn with HP Gaming Garage
● Date: Until 8 May
● Location: Online and at GameExpo, DWTC Zabeel Halls 2 and 3
● About: Adding even more depth to DEF Educational Engagement Programme is GameOn with HP Gaming Garage, an online hackathon that runs until 8 May. Students aged 13 years or older have the chance to work in teams of 2–3 to create Dubai-inspired game prototypes. Participants receive guidance during and after the hackathon, ensuring their concepts become polished prototypes ready for gaming platforms. Finalists have the opportunity to present their prototypes live at GameExpo on 8 May.
Rove Hotels Exclusive Offer
● Date: Until 12 May
● Location: Rove Downtown, Rove Trade Centre, Rove City Walk, and Rove Dubai Marina
● About: Attendees of GameExpo, GameExpo Summit, and Gaming Matters can enjoy an exclusive 25 per cent discount on stays at Rove Downtown, Rove Trade Centre, Rove City Walk, and Rove Dubai Marina. Perfect for those looking to stay close to the action or out-of-town visitors, the offer is valid for bookings made before 8 May for stays between 20 April and 12 May. The discount can be redeemed by entering the code Esports when booking through the Rove Hotels website.
Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF) 2025 is supported by Strategic Partners which include: Amazon, du, Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council, Emirates NBD, Red Bull, Rove, Roxy Cinemas, talabat, and Virgin Radio.
For more information and to register for ticket updates on Dubai Esports and Games Festival 2025, please visit the DEF 2025 website and follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.
