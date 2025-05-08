Post-Mock Drill Evaluation: Bihar District Magistrates To Submit Reports On 12-Point Parameter

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 8 (IANS) Following the successful execution of a large-scale mock drill simulating war-like emergencies across six districts in Bihar, the District Magistrates (DMs) will submit comprehensive reports based on 12 key parameters to the Directorate of Civil Defence.

An officer of Civil Defence confirmed that the reports are part of a broader government initiative to assess the state's readiness to handle emergencies, including air strikes, bombings, missile attacks, and urban warfare scenarios.

"This is the first time in 54 years that such an extensive evaluation of emergency preparedness is being conducted in Bihar," said Amrit Lal Meena, Chief Secretary of Bihar.

"Based on these findings, the government will take steps to strengthen disaster response strategies," Meena said.

The 12-point report will focus on various operational and strategic aspects of the drill, including the type of simulated attack like missile, bombing, or open-fire scenario, preparedness of Civil Defence, Home Guards, and Fire Services, effectiveness of evacuation and emergency protocols, level of coordination among agencies, real-time communication and control room performance, volunteer response and preparedness success rate and identified gaps in execution and others.

These reports are expected to offer a district-wise snapshot of disaster management capacity and help in formulating tailored upgrades to infrastructure, training, and security protocols.

On Wednesday, the mock drill was conducted in seven cities across six districts: Patna, Purnea, Katihar, Kishanganj, Araria, and Begusarai.

A 10-minute blackout was enforced from 7.00 p.m. to 7.10 p.m., and people voluntarily switched off vehicles and inverter lights, contributing to a realistic emergency simulation.

Around 12,000 Civil Defence Corps volunteers participated in it. Cities were divided into multiple operational sectors, each supervised by local magistrates and civil defence officers. Live monitoring was conducted via district control rooms, enabling real-time reporting.

Currently, civil defence systems are operational only in urban pockets of the aforementioned districts.

However, in light of the importance of community-level preparedness, "The government is planning to expand Civil Defence Corps operations to rural areas and more districts across Bihar," said an official from the Directorate of Civil Defence.

Future mock drills are expected to cover additional districts and subdivisions, ensuring that preparedness is not limited to urban centres.

This mock drill initiative marks a paradigm shift in Bihar's civil defence readiness, integrating community volunteers with administrative machinery for a coordinated response to emergencies.