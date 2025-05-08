Flipster Makes Esports Debut As Official Crypto Exchange Partner Of TALON's Dota 2 Team, Powering A New Era Of Fan Engagement

Flipster , one of the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency derivatives trading platforms, today announced an exclusive partnership with TALON , one of Asia's premier competitive gaming organizations, competing in 10 major titles - including Dota 2, League of Legends, and Valorant - across seven countries.

As part of the collaboration, TALON's Dota 2 team will officially compete under the name Flipster Talon , with Flipster securing naming rights for the team for the next year.

This milestone also establishes Flipster as the Official Crypto Exchange Partner of TALON, marking the platform's debut in the rapidly expanding global esports space. These initiatives aim to bridge the energy of esports with the empowerment of digital assets, fostering education, interactivity, and inclusive participation across both worlds.

Beginning with TALON's Dota 2 roster, Flipster and TALON will roll out a series of co-created content, campaign drops, and digital fan activations aimed at deepening fan engagement and making crypto more approachable.

Since its founding in 2021, Flipster has grown rapidly, now serving over one million users across nearly 200 countries. With institutional-grade infrastructure and a community-first mindset, Flipster is on a mission to make crypto trading more accessible, rewarding, and fun.

The full Flipster Talon rollout is set for June, including player signings, co-branded content, and a launch video to mark the partnership's debut.

About Flipster

Beyond trading, Flipster provides users with access to capital-efficient opportunities, including earning programs, and token airdrops. Built on a foundation of security, transparency, and user-first innovation, Flipster aims to offer a seamless trading experience for users engaging with digital assets in dynamic market conditions.

Over the past year, Flipster has experienced rapid growth, with trading volume surging by 856% and on the platform increasing by more than 6,000%, solidifying its position as a leading derivatives exchange.

To learn more, users can visit .

About TALON