MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 8 (KUNA)

--

1999 -- Mohammad Abdulrahman Al-Bahar Ophthalmology Center was inaugurated at Al-Sabah Medical District.

2011 -- State of Kuwait's 28th Government was formed and chaired by Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah. The government, which included 15 ministers and an MP, resigned on November 29 of same year due to deadlock with the National Assembly, which was later dissolved.

2020 -- Kuwaiti authorities said total number of citizens repatriated during the COVID-19 restrictions had reached 29,168 in the period between April 19 and May 6th. Kuwait operated 75 flights for the repatriation campaign.

2020 -- Kuwait Government, in measures to tackle Covid-19 pandemic spread, imposed a full curfew in the country for 20 days, instructed the wearing of masks in public places, shopping areas and work places, and exempted business owners from paying rents for properties they were leasing.

2023 -- The world free diving championship began in the State of Kuwait, featuring 350 drivers from 44 countries. (end) bs