Barber-Turned-Entrepreneur Hakeem Hoang Scales Global Coaching Platform, Empowering Over 140 Barbers To Build High-Ticket Careers

Ex-Struggling Barbers Hidden Framework Flooding Barber's Chairs With $100+ Cuts

A Business Model Born from Experience

Hoang's approach to coaching is shaped by his early entry into the barbering profession. He began cutting hair to support his single-mother household and later made the decision to pursue barbering full-time, turning down a scholarship opportunity in medicine. Through a focus on pricing, branding, and digital visibility, he went on to build a six-figure barbering business that now generates over $250,000 annually. The same systems that helped him scale now form the backbone of the High Ticket Barbers curriculum.

Hoang's“90-Day Price Raise Protocol” provides barbers with a step-by-step system for increasing service rates while retaining and growing their client base. This is supported by ready-to-use content templates, branding guides, and accountability coaching.

Scaling the High Ticket Barbers System

Building on the systems that fueled his own success, Hoang launched High Ticket Barbers to offer a roadmap for other barbers seeking to transition away from walk-in dependency and underpriced services by building personal brands, refining pricing strategies, and using social media as a predictable client acquisition tool. Now operating as a full-scale digital platform, High Ticket Barbers equips professionals with business systems tailored to an industry that has historically lacked structured entrepreneurship training.

“There are thousands of talented barbers out there. What's missing isn't skill, it's strategy,” said Hoang.“High Ticket Barbers exists to give them a roadmap to earn more, attract the right clients, and actually feel in control of their business.”

Data Trends Point to Shift in Barber Business Models

The rapid growth of High Ticket Barbers mirrors a broader shift in how barbers approach pricing, branding, and income generation. With over 140 participants now enrolled globally, internal program data reveals a consistent trend: barbers are increasing their earnings not by adding more hours, but by restructuring how they price, present, and promote their services.

Many report breaking previous income ceilings by adopting strategic pricing frameworks and refining their client experience. The emphasis on systems-based growth has helped participants reduce burnout and build more sustainable businesses.

“There's a common belief in this industry that to earn more, you have to do more,” said Hoang.“But once barbers implement systems, raise their prices strategically, and attract clients who see their value, they realize their income can grow without burning out and without extending their working days.”

Participants span a wide range of experience levels, from starting professionals to seasoned shop owners.





High Ticket Barbers

Content as a Scalable Growth Engine

High Ticket Barbers emphasizes content-driven client acquisition. Rather than relying on foot traffic or traditional advertising, it teaches barbers how to leverage short-form video content and storytelling on platforms like TikTok and Instagram to consistently attract and retain high-value clients.

Hoang's own digital presence reflects the power of this strategy. With over 1.1 million followers on TikTok, 214,000 on Instagram, and 40,000 on YouTube, he has built a personal brand centered on transparent business strategy and educational content.

“We're not teaching viral trends. We're teaching visibility,” said Hoang.“When barbers learn how to communicate their value clearly through content, they stop competing on price and start competing on brand. If people see you consistently showing up with value, they'll pay to sit on your chair.”

Supporting Long-Term Growth in a Changing Industry

As more professionals seek greater stability and income predictability, the program offers tools that help barbers move beyond the traditional walk-in model and build more intentional client strategies.

“Barbers are recognizing that there are opportunities to grow beyond the traditional walk-in model,” said Hoang.“With the right tools, they're able to build something more stable and aligned with their goals.”

The platform's focus on pricing, branding, and client communication continues to support barbers at various stages in their careers, providing a framework for long-term growth in an evolving industry.

