Advanced Industry Hackathon Al Ain Edition Empowers Students To Drive Industrial Innovation Through AI



Hackathon organized by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) as part of its Technology Transformation Program (TTP)

Event enabled students to apply AI to real-world industrial problems

Hosted at Higher Colleges of Technology in Al Ain, the tech sprint engaged 35 students from Higher Colleges of Technology, United Arab Emirates University, Al Ain University, and Abu Dhabi University Participants competed for AED 25,000 in prize money, as well as internships, and job opportunities with leading technical and industrial partners, AIQ and EMSTEEL Group

Al Ain-UAE. May 2025 – The Advanced Industry Hackathon-Al Ain Edition, organized by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), concluded successfully at the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) – Al Ain Campus, where 35 students showcased cutting-edge solutions to real-world industrial challenges.

Held between April 23 – 25, the three-day Hackathon formed part of MoIAT's Technology Transformation Program (TTP), an initiative aimed at accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies and strengthening the UAE's industrial competitiveness.

Presented in collaboration with HCT as an academic partner, AIQ as a technical partner, and EMSTEEL Group as an industry partner, the Hackathon challenged student teams to harness artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science to solve a predictive analytics challenge relevant to the industrial sector.

The initiative supports MoIAT's broader strategy to build a knowledge-based economy by equipping Emirati talent with the digital capabilities required to lead in advanced industries and contribute to the futureproofing of the UAE's industrial ecosystem.

His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of MoIAT, said:“The Advanced Industry Hackathon reflects MoIAT's commitment to fostering innovation, enabling future national skills, and enhancing collaboration between academia, industry, and the youth to achieve National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology objectives. Such objectives contribute to the UAE's journey toward a diversified, knowledge-based economy, particularly to contribute to the advancement of advanced manufacturing and technology adoption, enhancing productivity, and driving competitiveness across emerging industrial sectors”

Al Suwaidi added:“Through Pioneers 4.0 hackathon series, we work with our strategic stakeholders to empower young talent to solve real industrial challenges. By bridging academia and industry, these initiatives empower students to apply theoretical knowledge to real-world challenges, driving innovation and contributing to the UAE's transformation into a competitive, diversified, and knowledge-based economy.”

Dr. Yahya Al Ansaari – Executive Director of Al Ain Campuses, said:“It is a privilege to collaborate with the the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) as part of its Technology Transformation Program (TTP) to encourage students about the future of technology. Technology is changing day by day and our students should be learning about the latest technologies that will change their lives and the world.”

Engineer Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of EMSTEEL, said:“As a champion of industrial innovation, EMSTEEL is proud to be at the forefront of initiatives shaping the future of manufacturing in the UAE. The Advanced Industry Hackathon reflects our unwavering commitment to empowering young talent and advancing the national vision of 'Make it in the Emirates' initiative. By placing real industrial challenges in the hands of aspiring innovators, we are fostering critical skills in AI and emerging technologies-while reinforcing EMSTEEL's position as a catalyst for sustainable growth and global industrial leadership.

Dr. Adel Bin Subaih, Chief Operating Officer of AIQ said,“We are honored by our role as technical partner in this important initiative. As a leading AI company for energy transformation, we are fully aware of the importance of investing in, nurturing and retaining talent in the critical fields of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science. I commend all the young participants of this edition of the Hackathon, and congratulate the winners of the pitch session. We are fortunate to have such a strong pipeline of technology professionals, and AIQ remains committed to supporting their progression at all stages of their professional journey.”

The event culminated in a live pitch session, during which teams presented their solutions to a judging panel comprising government, academia, and industry representatives. The winning team, from Abu Dhabi University, received AED 25,000 in prize money from AIQ and was offered internship and employment opportunities with AIQ and EMSTEEL Group.

Throughout the Hackathon, students benefited from technical mentorship, hands-on development, and collaborative learning – gaining exposure to advanced tools, industrial use cases, and career- pathways in the UAE's evolving industrial sector.

The Advanced Industry Hackathon-Al Ain Edition is one of several initiatives under MoIAT's Technology Transformation Program, which aims to catalyze the growth of advanced industries through digital transformation, workforce development, and cross-sector innovation.