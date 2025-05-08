403
Advanced Industry Hackathon Al Ain Edition Empowers Students To Drive Industrial Innovation Through AI
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Winning team from Abu Dhabi University, awarded monetary prize and career opportunities with AIQ and EMSTEEL Group
Hackathon organized by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) as part of its Technology Transformation Program (TTP)
Event enabled students to apply AI to real-world industrial problems
Hosted at Higher Colleges of Technology in Al Ain, the tech sprint engaged 35 students from Higher Colleges of Technology, United Arab Emirates University, Al Ain University, and Abu Dhabi University
Participants competed for AED 25,000 in prize money, as well as internships, and job opportunities with leading technical and industrial partners, AIQ and EMSTEEL Group
