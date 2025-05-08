Operation Sindoor: Schools Shut Across Jammu, Kashmir, Jodhpur, Punjab Amid Rising Tensions - Full List

MENAFN - Live Mint) Schools and educational institutions will remain shut in several states on Thursday, May 8, who are share border with Pakistan amid escalating tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB).

Schools closed in Jammu on May 8

An order issued by the Divisional Commissioner Jammu states that all government and private schools, colleges and educational institutions in the Jammu division's five border districts will remain closed on Thursday, May 8. This notification is particularly for educational institutions located in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch.

A similar order is in place for the Kashmir division, instructing all educational institutions in Baramulla, Kupwara and Gurez to remain closed today. Furthermore, Kashmir authorities have issued orders to close schools located around Awantipora and the Srinagar Airport amid“prevailing security concerns .”

These directives come a day after authorities in Jammu and Kashmir ordered the closure of all educational institutions across ten districts as a precautionary measure after Operation Sindoor. Notably, Pakistan has been consistently violating the Ceasefire Agreement after the Pahalgam attack, as per the Indian Army. The cross-border shelling and retaliatory strikes continued on May 7 even after India's major counter-terrorism move.

The Jammu and Kashmir administrations are evacuating residents from vulnerable border areas amid intensifying tensions and fears of further hostilities, Kashmir Life reported. Temporary shelters are being set up for the affected populations and Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to ensure the provision of food, medical aid, transport and safety.

Schools closed in Jodhpur on May 8

Authorities have issued orders to close schools at all schools in Rajasthan's Jodhpur from Thursday, May 8, 2025 until further orders. This notification from District Collector comes in the wake 'Operation Sindoor' as escalating tensions between India and Pakistan prompted authorities to tighten security.

The official statement issued by District Collector on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, is provided below:Schools closed in Punjab on May 8

Authorities issued orders to close schools in the border districts of Punjab on May 7, which will remain closed on May 8 as well. Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner issued an order instructing a 72-hour closure for all schools in the district besides closure of educational institutions in Pathankot, CNBC TV 18 reported. Schools in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Fazilka duistricts will also remain closed today.