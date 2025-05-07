Princess Ghida, Isam Qubain Sign Agreement To Name New KHCC's Radiation Oncology Building
The new building marks a“significant” advancement in cancer care in Jordan and the region, featuring“state-of-the-art” therapeutic technologies and expanding KHCC's capacity to meet rising patient needs while delivering“world-class” specialised care, according to a statement for The Jordan Times on Wednesday.
This contribution is part of KHCF's Naming and Recognition Programme, which allows individuals and institutions to support the centre's mission through donations, and honours their contributions to the community through naming facilities after them.
