Princess Ghida, Isam Qubain Sign Agreement To Name New KHCC's Radiation Oncology Building

AMMAN - HRH Princess Ghida Talal, Chairperson of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) and Centre (KHCC), has signed an agreement with Isam Qubain to name the new radiation oncology building at KHCC after his name and his wife's name Maggie Qubain in recognition of their generous support for KHCC.

The new building marks a“significant” advancement in cancer care in Jordan and the region, featuring“state-of-the-art” therapeutic technologies and expanding KHCC's capacity to meet rising patient needs while delivering“world-class” specialised care, according to a statement for The Jordan Times on Wednesday.

This contribution is part of KHCF's Naming and Recognition Programme, which allows individuals and institutions to support the centre's mission through donations, and honours their contributions to the community through naming facilities after them.