Army Thwarts Drug Smuggling Attempt From Syria

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Eastern Military Zone on Wednesday foiled an infiltration and smuggling attempt from Syrian territory, preventing large quantities of narcotics from entering Jordan, according to an official military source.

A source from the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army (JAF) said that the Border Guards, in cooperation with security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, successfully intercepted the smuggling operation.

The source noted that a group of smugglers was detected attempting to cross the border illegally. Rapid response patrols were deployed, and rules of engagement were applied, forcing the smugglers to retreat into Syrian territory, the source added.

"Subsequent search and inspection operations led to the seizure of a significant quantity of narcotics, which were handed over to the relevant authorities."

The source reiterated the JAF's commitment to using all available capabilities to prevent infiltration and smuggling in all forms, and to safeguard the Kingdom's security and stability.