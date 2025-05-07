403
Israel Massacres 59 In Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Rescuers in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday said Israeli bombardment killed 59 people - 48 of them in Gaza City.
"Civil defence crews, paramedics and volunteers transported at least 33 martyrs and more than 80 injured, about half of them children and some women, as a result of the Israeli air strike" in the Al-Rimal neighbourhood of Gaza City, spokesman Mahmud Bassal said.
The strike is one of the deadliest since the restart of Israel's offensive on Gaza after a two-month ceasefire in the Palestinian territory collapsed on March 18.
Bassal earlier reported 15 dead in strikes on the Tuffah district east of Gaza City and 11 killed elsewhere in the territory.
One strike hit a house in the southern city of Khan Younis, killing eight Al-Qidra family members and wounding 12, he said. The dead were aged between two and 54, he added. AFP footage from Khan Younis's Nasser Hospital showed wounded children crying on hospital beds while bodies covered in blankets arrived in ambulances.
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said at least 2,545 people have been killed since Israel resumed its campaign, bringing the war's overall toll to 52,653.
