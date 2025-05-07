Schlumberger Foundation Celebrates Women In STEM With 2025 Faculty For The Future Grant Awards

MENAFN - 3BL) The Schlumberger Foundation is thrilled to announce the recipients of its 2025-2026 Faculty for the Future grant awards. This year, 143 incredible women from developing and emerging economies have been awarded grants to pursue advanced studies in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects at leading academic institutions across the globe. Among these, 56 are new awards and 87 are renewals, continuing the Foundation's mission to empower women in science and technology.

Since its inception in 2004, the Faculty for the Future program has been a catalyst for change. Today, its community includes to more than 950 women leaders in STEM from 95 countries. These women are not just scholars; they are pioneers in fields that are crucial to their home countries. From engineering to life sciences, the grantees are tackling major Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) such as access to food, energy, water, and understanding climate change.

At a ceremony this week in Accra, Ghana, four of the new 2025-2026 Fellows received their awards in person. These remarkable women are addressing some of the world's toughest problems – renewable electricity storage, deforestation, sustainable construction and the use of robotics in medicine and agriculture. Their work demonstrates the power of combining technical excellence with an understanding of local context.

Capella Festa, president of the Schlumberger Foundation, emphasized the program's impact: “The Faculty for the Future program is not just about providing financial support; it's about transforming lives. Our grantees are making significant contributions to their communities and the world. They are the future leaders, educators, and innovators who will drive sustainable development.”

And the journey doesn't end when Fellows are awarded their PhD or postdoctoral; unlocking their maximum potential means ensuring they thrive as agents of change. The Schlumberger Foundation is committed to supporting these women as they continue to make significant contributions to their communities and the world.

By empowering women to excel in these fields, the Foundation is not just supporting individual dreams but also driving global progress towards a more sustainable and equitable future for all.

