Connection, Joy, Gizmo: Dr. Joya Griffin

MENAFN - 3BL) by Jeff Simmons , President & CEO at Elanco

Amid the buzz of the latest innovations in pet health at the Veterinary Meeting and Expo (VMX), was an area with yoga mats, mood lighting and calming music tracks – or better known to attendees as the Zenrelia (ilunocitinib tablets) Zen Garden.

For many itchy dogs and their pet owners, finding Zen isn't as easy as going to a yoga class or meditating. From constant collar jingles as they react to another itch to rubbing against baseboards – to the point of bleeding... these are the heartbreaking realities for millions of pets and their owners.

As someone with an itchy dog, I've experienced firsthand the frustration and helplessness, as my family and I watched our yellow lab, Laken, continue to try and find relief. It's a situation that Dr. Joya Griffin , best known as Dr. Joya, a board-certified veterinarian dermatologist and host of the National Geographic show Pop Goes the Vet , knows all too well. We sat down in the Zen Garden at VMX to discuss her journey into veterinarian dermatology – inspired by her family dog Gizmo – and the often-overlooked emotional toll of itchy pets and the demand for new solutions.

The journey for an itchy pet and its owner is often an emotional roller coaster. There's the initial worry as a pet owner watches their pet suffer, then frustration if various treatments are unsuccessful. For some, there's the financial burden of ongoing care or lack of time to commit to an extensive treatment plan. That's why Dr. Joya's focus isn't just on treating the itch; it's about understanding the emotional turmoil the pet and pet owner experience. Since allergic skin disease does not heal overnight, Dr. Joya values building trust and rapport with her patients.

From her relationship with Gizmo to the countless patients who come into the clinic distraught over the itch their dog experiences, one thing is clear – we care about our pets because they are family. It's why we seek out and demand the best care for them. It's one of the many reasons why Elanco launched Zenrelia, a safe, highly effective, and convenient once-daily oral JAK inhibitor for control of pruritus (itching) associated with allergic dermatitis and control of atopic dermatitis in dogs at least 12 months of age.

Thank you, Dr. Joya and all the veterinarians. The connection you establish with pets and their owners to ensure the best treatment plan, bringing relief and joy while providing emotional support as they navigate the journey of atopic dermatitis, is no easy feat. Thank you for continuing to go beyond to make life better for our pets.

Need a moment of Zen? Catch the full conversation on YouTube .

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

See package insert including the Boxed Warning. For full prescribing information speak with your veterinarian, call 1 888 545 5973 or visit .

WARNING: VACCINE-INDUCED DISEASE AND INADEQUATE IMMUNE RESPONSE TO VACCINES. Based on results of the vaccine response study, dogs receiving Zenrelia are at risk of fatal vaccine-induced disease from modified live virus vaccines and inadequate immune response to any vaccine. Discontinue Zenrelia for at least 28 days to 3 months prior to vaccination and withhold Zenrelia for at least 28 days after vaccination. Dogs should be up to date on vaccinations prior to starting Zenrelia. Do not use in dogs less than 12 months old or dogs with a serious infection. Dogs should be monitored for the development of infections because Zenrelia may increase the chances of developing an infection. Neoplastic conditions (benign and malignant) were observed during clinical studies. The most common side effects were vomiting, diarrhea and tiredness. Zenrelia has not been tested in dogs used for breeding, pregnant, or lactating dogs and has not been evaluated in combination with glucocorticoids, cyclosporine, or other immune suppressive drugs.