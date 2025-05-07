Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jodhpur Schools To Remain Shut From May 8 As India-Pakistan Tensions Rise

2025-05-07 10:09:21
(MENAFN- Live Mint) All schools in Jodhpur will remain closed from Thursday, May 8 2025 until further orders, amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the District Collector informed in a statement on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

The exams scheduled during this period will be postponed, the statement read.

