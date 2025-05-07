Rs 5 Cr Contingency Funds For Border Districts: CM

J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired an emergency meeting with officials to assess the situation in border districts amid intense cross-border shelling.

He announced Rs 5 crore contingency funds for each border district, ordered immediate medical and evacuation preparedness, and emphasised safeguarding civilians. Officials were instructed to counter misinformation and ensure essential supplies and personnel are in place.

Poonch MLA Ajaz Jan visited District Hospital Poonch to assess medical arrangements for those injured in the shelling, which he described as unprovoked. He said the situation remains tense and assured that he is in regular contact with CM Omar Abdullah. Jan praised hospital staff and affirmed his continued presence and support for residents during the crisis.

The Poonch District Administration reviewed preparedness at designated shelter camps as part of relocation efforts amid ongoing tensions.

Senior officials assessed facilities at sites like Caramel School, GHSS Lassana, and Polytechnic College, ensuring essential services like food, shelter, and medical aid are available.

Read Also '10 Family Members Of JeM Chief Masood Azhar Killed' J&K Govt Sets Up 24×7 Control Rooms ==