Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Schools Closed, Exams Postponed


2025-05-07 10:08:03
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – In view of the prevailing situation the administration Wednesday said that the schools and colleges in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir, Gurez as well as those falling near the Srinagar airport shall continue to remain closed on Thursday.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said that all educational institutions around Srinagar airport were ordered to remain closed on Wednesday.

Bidhuri however further said,“Schools and colleges Baramulla, Kupwara and Gurez valley shall also remain closed on Thursday as well.”

He further said that the educational institutions in Gurez valley shall also remain closed on Thursday.

In the meantime, the divisional administration in Jammu has also ordered closure of educational institutions in five districts, including Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch.

Read Also '10 Family Members Of JeM Chief Masood Azhar Killed' J&K Govt Sets Up 24×7 Control Rooms

“In view of the prevailing situation all Schools, Colleges & educational institutions (private as well as Government) in the districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch will remain closed tomorrow also: Div Com Jammu,” Jammu admin said.

Meanwhile, University of Kashmir (KU) has also postponed all the exams that were scheduled to be held till May-10.

Assistant Controller Conduct of KU in an order said,“It is hereby notified that all examinations of the University of Kashmir scheduled to be held upto and including 10.05.2025 stand postponed.”

Cluster University Srinagar also said that the examinations of varsity scheduled on 07-05-2025 are postponed.“Fresh dates for the postponed papers shall be notified separately.”

