Schools Closed, Exams Postponed

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said that all educational institutions around Srinagar airport were ordered to remain closed on Wednesday.

Bidhuri however further said,“Schools and colleges Baramulla, Kupwara and Gurez valley shall also remain closed on Thursday as well.”

He further said that the educational institutions in Gurez valley shall also remain closed on Thursday.

In the meantime, the divisional administration in Jammu has also ordered closure of educational institutions in five districts, including Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch.

“In view of the prevailing situation all Schools, Colleges & educational institutions (private as well as Government) in the districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch will remain closed tomorrow also: Div Com Jammu,” Jammu admin said.

Meanwhile, University of Kashmir (KU) has also postponed all the exams that were scheduled to be held till May-10.

Assistant Controller Conduct of KU in an order said,“It is hereby notified that all examinations of the University of Kashmir scheduled to be held upto and including 10.05.2025 stand postponed.”

Cluster University Srinagar also said that the examinations of varsity scheduled on 07-05-2025 are postponed.“Fresh dates for the postponed papers shall be notified separately.”

