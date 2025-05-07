Bones Is Back: Halloween Book & Toy Set Fully Funded On Kickstarter In Under 1 Hour

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dr. Marc Fetscherin, a father of two daughters and a children's book award-winning author, created 'Bones is Back', a glow-in-the-dark cute skeleton and a beautifully full-color illustrated hardcover book that sparks daily October adventures. Unlike "hands-off" holiday characters, Bones emphasizes interaction, imagination and encourages positive behavior. Every day in October, Bones encourages kids to play, pose, and prank, creating lasting memories and laughter.

Inspired by his daughters' curious question, "Why doesn't our skeleton move like the Elf?" This simple question evolved into a beloved family tradition. This dad-daughter project grew last year into a book, and now the book and toy set has just launched on Kickstarter to bring Bones, the adorable little skeleton, to life. This book and toy set was created by one family, made for all families to enjoy. Christmas has the Elf. Halloween now has Bones.

What Makes Bones So Special?



Award-Winning Storybook: A 40-page hardcover full-color book filled with rhymes and vibrant illustrations.



Limited-Edition Skeleton Toy: 10.31" tall (a nod to Halloween), glow-in-the-dark, and fully poseable. Some call it the cutest skeleton on the planet.



100% Touch-Friendly: No "don't-touch" rules-Bones is made to be hugged, held, and moved daily.



Values : Encourages positive behavior, creativity, and family time.

Inclusive & Welcoming: Designed for families of all cultures, traditions, and beliefs.

Already the recipient of five book awards, including Creative Child Magazine's Book of the Year (category: Books that Encourage Positive Behavior) and The BookFest® First Place Winner (category: Children's Holiday Fiction), ' Bones is Back' has the potential to be a beloved household name. Social media buzz is building, with the Instagram account @bones_is_back growing with many new daily followers, surpassing 5,700 fans in just a few months.

Perfect for Halloween, birthdays, or early holiday gifting, this limited-edition set is available first through Kickstarter only. Early backers get exclusive pricing and bonuses.

Media Contact: Bones & Friends, LLC

E-mail: [email protected]

Press kit: or

Instagram: @bones_is_back

Bones & Friends, LLC is a Florida-based family venture founded by the author. The company's mission is to bring families closer through joyful Halloween traditions. The author believes Halloween isn't just about costumes and candy-it's about connections, wonder, and fun for all ages. The vision is simple: to become part of every family's Halloween.

SOURCE Bones & Friends