Flex To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX ) has announced members of its leadership team will participate in the upcoming investor conference:

Date: May 14, 2025

Presentation time: 7:00am CT / 8:00am ET

The presentation will be available as a live webcast accessible through the Flex Investor Relations website at . An archived replay will be available on the website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Flex Ltd.

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

Investors & Analysts

David Rubin

Vice President, Investor Relations

(408) 577-4632

[email protected]

Media & Press

Yvette Lorenz

Director, Corporate PR and Executive Communications

(415) 225-7315

[email protected]

