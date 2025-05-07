Flex To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference
AUSTIN, Texas, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX ) has announced members of its leadership team will participate in the upcoming investor conference:
Date: May 14, 2025
Presentation time: 7:00am CT / 8:00am ET
The presentation will be available as a live webcast accessible through the Flex Investor Relations website at . An archived replay will be available on the website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.
About Flex Ltd.
Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.
Investors & Analysts
David Rubin
Vice President, Investor Relations
(408) 577-4632
[email protected]
Media & Press
Yvette Lorenz
Director, Corporate PR and Executive Communications
(415) 225-7315
[email protected]
