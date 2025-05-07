ARVINAS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Arvinas, Inc. On Behalf Of Arvinas Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Arvinas, Inc. (“Arvinas” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:ARVN) on behalf of Arvinas stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Arvinas has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 1, 2025, Arvinas and its partner Pfizer announced that they would discontinue development of vepdegestrant, an oral SERD for HR-positive breast cancer. The move eliminated two planned Phase 3 studies, following the termination of VERITAC-3 in January. According to The Fly, a financial news platform, Oppenheimer & Co.“was surprised by the announcement” and questioned whether“Arvinas' management isn't telling us the whole story.” Arvinas had repeatedly pointed to clinical progress for vepdegestrant and the drug's commercial opportunity, leaving investors caught off guard by the abrupt pivot. On this news, the price of Arvinas shares declined by $2.39 per share, or approximately 25%, from $9.62 per share on April 30, 2025, to close at $7.23 on May 1, 2025.

