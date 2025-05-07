Berman Tabacco Announces Investigation Of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Concerning Accounting Practices

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berman Tabacco announces that it is investigating potential securities law violations by Compass Diversified Holdings (“Compass” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:CODI).

About the Investigation

On May 7, 2025, after the markets closed, Compass filed a Form 8-K which stated that the Audit Committee of Board of Directors“commenced an internal investigation into the financing, accounting, and inventory practices of Lugano Holding, Inc. ('Lugano'), a subsidiary and operating segment of the Company, based on concerns reported to Company management as to these practices. Upon being notified of the concerns, Company management immediately informed the Audit Committee, and the Audit Committee promptly retained outside legal counsel to assist in conducting the investigation.” Further, Compass disclosed that“[t]he investigation, which remains ongoing, focuses on certain unrecorded financing arrangements and irregularities identified in sales, cost of sales, inventory, and accounts receivable recorded by Lugano.” Further,“the Audit Committee concluded that the Company's consolidated financial statements and other financial information for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 should no longer be relied upon due to the materiality of the preliminary findings of the investigation described above.”

The Compass also disclosed that,“[i]n connection with the ongoing investigation, on May 7, 2025, Mordechai Haim 'Moti' Ferder, resigned from his position as Chief Executive Officer of Lugano, and from all offices and directorships previously held with Lugano and its subsidiaries and affiliates.”

Shares of Compass were down in after-hours trading.

Contact

If you would like more information concerning our investigation, please click here: Shareholder Contact | Berman Tabacco or contact us at 800-516-9926 or ... .

About Berman Tabacco

Since 1982, our firm has prosecuted hundreds of securities cases on behalf of investors. The firm and its attorneys have been recognized for their work on behalf of plaintiffs, including by Benchmark Litigation, which ranked the firm as a Top Plaintiffs' Firm and as Highly Recommended. Chambers USA recognized the firm as a leading securities litigation firm in its Securities Litigation–Mainly Plaintiff category. The Legal 500 has also ranked the firm as recommended in securities litigation. The firm has offices in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Jay Eng, Esq.

Berman Tabacco

One Liberty Square

Boston, Massachusetts

(800) 516-9926

Email: ...