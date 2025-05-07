403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah patronized and attended the 2023-24 graduation ceremony and honoring of excelling students of the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET).
KUWAIT - The State of Kuwait followed with deep concern the recent escalation between India and Pakistan, said a statement by the Foreign Ministry.
GENEVA - A delegation from Kuwait, led by Minister of Justice Counselor Nasser Al-Sumait, presented the country's fourth national report before the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).
KUWAIT - The Head of the Government's Grievances Committee for the Kuwaiti citizenship, Counselor Ali Al-Dhubaibi said that the committee received 5,148 appeals as of today.
BEIRUT - Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun heaped praise on the role of a Kuwait-based fund towards reconstruction efforts in Beirut, saying such aid was instrumental in pushing forward a national recovery process.
CAIRO - The Arab League's Secretariat General hosted celebratory handover of Abdulaziz Saud Al-Babtain Award for Creativity in Serving the Arabic Language (the first edition).
KUWAIT - Vice Chief of Staff of the Kuwaiti Army Air Vice Marshal Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah honored Colonel Engineer Youssef Al-Shatti for achieving a Guinness World Record for completing the fastest marathon in full military gear, held in Portugal.
WASHINGTON - US Vice-President JD Vance stated that Iranians can have a civil nuclear power program, but they can't have with it the enrichment infrastructures that allow them to develop a nuclear weapon.
PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron received Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa at the Elysee Palace, his first visit to France since assuming office.
GENEVA - The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk expressed deep alarm over Israeli occupation's reported plans to forcibly transfer Gaza's population to a small area in the south of the Strip as well as threats by Israeli officials to deport Palestinians outside of Gaza.
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's National Security Committee (NSC) authorized the Armed Forces to respond to the Indian attacks at a time, place and manner of its choosing to avenge the loss of innocent Pakistani lives and blatant violation of its sovereignty.
NEW YORK - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced Wednesday the appointment of Miguel Moratinos of Spain as the United Nations Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia. (end) ibi
KUWAIT - The State of Kuwait followed with deep concern the recent escalation between India and Pakistan, said a statement by the Foreign Ministry.
GENEVA - A delegation from Kuwait, led by Minister of Justice Counselor Nasser Al-Sumait, presented the country's fourth national report before the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).
KUWAIT - The Head of the Government's Grievances Committee for the Kuwaiti citizenship, Counselor Ali Al-Dhubaibi said that the committee received 5,148 appeals as of today.
BEIRUT - Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun heaped praise on the role of a Kuwait-based fund towards reconstruction efforts in Beirut, saying such aid was instrumental in pushing forward a national recovery process.
CAIRO - The Arab League's Secretariat General hosted celebratory handover of Abdulaziz Saud Al-Babtain Award for Creativity in Serving the Arabic Language (the first edition).
KUWAIT - Vice Chief of Staff of the Kuwaiti Army Air Vice Marshal Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah honored Colonel Engineer Youssef Al-Shatti for achieving a Guinness World Record for completing the fastest marathon in full military gear, held in Portugal.
WASHINGTON - US Vice-President JD Vance stated that Iranians can have a civil nuclear power program, but they can't have with it the enrichment infrastructures that allow them to develop a nuclear weapon.
PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron received Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa at the Elysee Palace, his first visit to France since assuming office.
GENEVA - The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk expressed deep alarm over Israeli occupation's reported plans to forcibly transfer Gaza's population to a small area in the south of the Strip as well as threats by Israeli officials to deport Palestinians outside of Gaza.
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's National Security Committee (NSC) authorized the Armed Forces to respond to the Indian attacks at a time, place and manner of its choosing to avenge the loss of innocent Pakistani lives and blatant violation of its sovereignty.
NEW YORK - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced Wednesday the appointment of Miguel Moratinos of Spain as the United Nations Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia. (end) ibi
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment