Hyundai Motor Group Delivers Enhanced In-Car Experience Through Equinix Data Centers Globally

The Group is leveraging Equinix International Business ExchangeTM (IBX®) data centers across Asia, the United States and Europe, as well as Equinix Fabric®, to interconnect HCloud to multiple public cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS). This hybrid multicloud architecture accelerates the global rollout of connected car services while ensuring reliable connectivity, consistent service coverage and reduced latency.

Hyundai Motor Group is a global enterprise that comprises the mobility brands-Hyundai Motor, Kia and Genesis. The Group's CCS provides in-car infotainment and mobile applications via wireless networks. Since its launch in 2003, the Group has acquired over 10 million global CCS subscribers as of 2023 and is aiming to reach 20 million by 2026. To continue the growth, it is making significant investments in the development and expansion of HCloud to deliver enhanced in-car services, including a personalized driving experience.

As 95% of new vehicles are expected to be connected by 2030,1 the Group recognized the need for distributed data processing and proximity to cloud and network ecosystems to ensure an excellent user experience. This led to the deployment of the HCloud in Equinix IBX data centers in Seoul, Los Angeles and Frankfurt, strategically selected for their global reach, carrier density and high operational standards backed by service-level agreements (SLAs). Equinix's proximity to major cloud and network providers will enable the Group to connect with key partners, while supporting robust performance and scalability.

Through its deployment at Equinix, the Group has enhanced app responsiveness and improved the quality of its remote services. The collaboration supports the company's transition to software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and lays the foundation for smarter, safer and more connected mobility solutions.

Supporting Quotes

Youngjoo Han , Vice President and Head of IT Infra Center , H yundai Motor Group

"By leveraging Equinix's global data centers, we are providing high-quality connected car service and improving user experience through reduced latency, stable global connectivity and enhanced scalability of our HCloud platform. The partnership with Equinix is taking us a step closer to becoming the global leader in connected car services. We look forward to continuing this journey with Equinix to sustain the momentum of our growing connected car ecosystem worldwide."

Chris Jang, Managing Director, Equinix Korea

"The future of the automotive industry lies in connected cars. Through a hybrid multicloud infrastructure, auto manufacturers can take advantage of cloud services while maintaining the flexibility to choose between secure, dedicated colocation infrastructure and highly scalable cloud services for each workload they support. Equinix, with its global footprint, offers not only the necessary infrastructure but also an interconnected digital ecosystem and network-dense infrastructure. This can enable Korean companies, including Hyundai Motor, to accelerate their digital transformation and optimize the customer experience."

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX ) is the world's digital infrastructure company®. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners, and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

About Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Group is a global enterprise that has created a value chain based on mobility, steel and construction, as well as logistics, finance, IT and service. With about 250,000 employees worldwide, the Group's mobility brands include Hyundai, Kia and Genesis. Armed with creative thinking, cooperative communication, and the will to take on any challenges, we strive to create a better future for all.

More information about Hyundai Motor Group can be found at: or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai , Kia Global Media Center (kianewscenter) , Genesis Newsroom

Forward-Looking Statements

1 Michele Bertoncello, Christopher Martens, Tobias Schneiderbauer and Kilian Zedelius, "Corporate business building to unlock value in automotive connectivity ," McKinsey & Company, August 31, 2023.

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.