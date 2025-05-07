NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results
|
NASB Financial, Inc.
|
|
Financial Highlights
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/31/25
|
12/31/24
|
3/31/24
|
|
3/31/25
|
3/31/24
|
|
EARNINGS DATA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
$
|
19,560
|
19,564
|
19,356
|
|
39,124
|
38,233
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
|
135
|
66
|
14
|
|
201
|
(1,454)
|
|
|
Non-interest income
|
|
|
518
|
3,124
|
2,931
|
|
3,642
|
4,056
|
|
|
Non-interest expense
|
|
|
12,240
|
12,073
|
12,535
|
|
24,313
|
24,551
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
1,895
|
2,595
|
2,045
|
|
4,490
|
3,862
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
5,808
|
7,954
|
7,693
|
|
13,762
|
15,330
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
3,033,963
|
2,919,263
|
2,862,808
|
|
3,033,963
|
2,862,808
|
|
|
Total loans held for investments and
|
|
|
2,155,237
|
2,186,076
|
2,166,975
|
|
2,155,237
|
2,166,975
|
|
|
Customer and brokered deposit
|
|
|
1,917,821
|
1,800,419
|
1,776,611
|
|
1,917,821
|
1,776,611
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
420,814
|
413,891
|
402,393
|
|
420,814
|
402,393
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:
|
|
|
Book value per share
|
|
|
$ 58.18
|
57.20
|
54.43
|
|
58.18
|
54.43
|
|
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
0.80
|
1.10
|
1.04
|
|
1.90
|
2.07
|
|
|
Cash dividends paid per share
|
|
|
0.25
|
0.25
|
0.25
|
|
0.50
|
0.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on assets (annualized net income
|
|
|
0.78 %
|
1.10 %
|
1.10 %
|
|
0.93 %
|
1.08 %
|
|
|
Return on equity (annualized net income
|
|
|
5.57 %
|
7.69 %
|
7.68 %
|
|
6.60 %
|
7.78 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
7,234,733
|
7,232,473
|
7,395,810
|
|
7,233,591
|
7,394,236
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
