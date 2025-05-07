Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results


2025-05-07 07:46:44
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB ) announced today net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, of $5.8 million or $0.80 per share. This compares to net income of $8.0 million or $1.10 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and compares to net income of $7.7 million or $1.04 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Net income for the six months ended March 31, 2025, was $13.8 million or $1.90 per share. This compares to net income of $15.3 million or $2.07 per share for the six months ended March 31, 2024.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages nationwide with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb .

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.


Financial Highlights


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended




3/31/25

12/31/24

3/31/24

3/31/25

3/31/24

EARNINGS DATA:











Net interest income

$

19,560

19,564

19,356

39,124

38,233

Provision for credit losses

135

66

14

201

(1,454)

Non-interest income

518

3,124

2,931

3,642

4,056

Non-interest expense

12,240

12,073

12,535

24,313

24,551

Income tax expense



1,895

2,595

2,045

4,490

3,862

Net income


$

5,808

7,954

7,693

13,762

15,330











FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:











Total assets

$

3,033,963

2,919,263

2,862,808

3,033,963

2,862,808

Total loans held for investments and
mortgage-backed securities, net

2,155,237

2,186,076

2,166,975

2,155,237

2,166,975

Customer and brokered deposit
accounts

1,917,821

1,800,419

1,776,611

1,917,821

1,776,611

Stockholders' equity

420,814

413,891

402,393

420,814

402,393











FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:



Book value per share

$ 58.18

57.20

54.43

58.18

54.43

Earnings per share

0.80

1.10

1.04

1.90

2.07

Cash dividends paid per share

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.50

0.50












Return on assets (annualized net income
divided by total average assets)

0.78 %

1.10 %

1.10 %

0.93 %

1.08 %

Return on equity (annualized net income
divided by average stockholders' equity)

5.57 %

7.69 %

7.68 %

6.60 %

7.78 %












Weighted average shares outstanding

7,234,733

7,232,473

7,395,810

7,233,591

7,394,236



























SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.

MENAFN07052025003732001241ID1109521208

