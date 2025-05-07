Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Results Of Annual General And Special Meeting Of Shareholders
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|Laura A. Cillis
|171,838,840
|82.50%
|36,442,275
|17.50%
|Steven Hofer
|171,680,362
|82.43%
|36,600,753
|17.57%
|Randy Krotowski
|164,311,319
|78.89%
|43,969,796
|21.11%
|Fiona Macfarlane
|168,413,599
|80.86%
|39,867,516
|19.14%
|Noordin Nanji
|137,069,394
|65.81%
|71,211,721
|34.19%
|Daniel Nocente
|166,793,508
|80.08%
|41,487,607
|19.92%
|Peter Wijnbergen
|172,576,370
|82.86%
|35,704,745
|17.14%
As part of best governance practices, the Company's Board of Directors has constituted its Board Committees as summarized below. All members of the Board Committees are 100% independent.
|Audit Committee
|Environmental, Health and Safety Committee
|Management Resource and Compensation Committee
|Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee
| Laura A. Cillis
(Chair)
| Randy Krotowski
(Chair)
| Fiona Macfarlane
(Chair)
| Noordin Nanji
(Chair)
|Randy Krotowski
|Fiona Macfarlane
|Peter Wijnbergen
|Laura A. Cillis
|Peter Wijnbergen
|Noordin Nanji
|Randy Krotowski
|Fiona Macfarlane
Share Consolidation
Western's shareholders also voted today to approve a special resolution authorizing an amendment to the Company's articles of amalgamation to effect a share consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company (the“Share Consolidation”) at a share consolidation ratio to be determined by the Board of Directors, in its sole discretion, within the range of one post-consolidation share for every 25 to 40 pre-consolidation shares. The results of the in person and proxy voting on this matter were as follows:
|Votes For:
|202,490,230
|94.97%
|Votes Withheld:
|10,728,473
|5.03%
The Board of Directors will monitor prevailing market conditions and will have discretion, for a period of one year, to determine the exact consolidation ratio (in the aforementioned range) and timing to implement the Share Consolidation (if at all). The exact timing of the Share Consolidation, and additional details and instructions for shareholders regarding the Share Consolidation, will be communicated by the Company in a news release and other documentation to be issued at a later date.
The Share Consolidation remains subject to the Company receiving final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange and all other regulatory requirements.
The Company has also filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on .
About Western Forest Products Inc.
Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity of 780 million board feet from six sawmills, as well as operates four remanufacturing facilities and two glulam manufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its private lands, long-term licenses, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements under the applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking statements and can be identified by use of words such as“believes”,“expects”,“will”,“plans”,“estimates” and“potential” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our current intent, belief or expectations with respect to: the Share Consolidation, approval of the Share Consolidation by the Toronto Stock Exchange and the impact of the Share Consolidation on holders of common shares. Although such statements reflect management's current reasonable beliefs, expectations and assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements are accurate, and actual results or performance may materially vary. Many factors could cause our actual results or performance to be materially different, including factors referenced under the“Risks and Uncertainties” section of our MD&A in our 2024 Annual Report dated February 13, 2025.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Contact:
Glen Nontell
Chief Financial Officer
(604) 648-4500
