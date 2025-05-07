Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Results Of Annual General And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) (“Western” or the“Company”) announces the following voting results in respect of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the“Meeting”) held today. Election of Directors Western's shareholders voted today to re-elect the following directors to Western's Board of Directors:

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Laura A. Cillis 171,838,840 82.50% 36,442,275 17.50% Steven Hofer 171,680,362 82.43% 36,600,753 17.57% Randy Krotowski 164,311,319 78.89% 43,969,796 21.11% Fiona Macfarlane 168,413,599 80.86% 39,867,516 19.14% Noordin Nanji 137,069,394 65.81% 71,211,721 34.19% Daniel Nocente 166,793,508 80.08% 41,487,607 19.92% Peter Wijnbergen 172,576,370 82.86% 35,704,745 17.14%

As part of best governance practices, the Company's Board of Directors has constituted its Board Committees as summarized below. All members of the Board Committees are 100% independent.

Audit Committee Environmental, Health and Safety Committee Management Resource and Compensation Committee Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee Laura A. Cillis

(Chair) Randy Krotowski

(Chair) Fiona Macfarlane

(Chair) Noordin Nanji

(Chair) Randy Krotowski Fiona Macfarlane Peter Wijnbergen Laura A. Cillis Peter Wijnbergen Noordin Nanji Randy Krotowski Fiona Macfarlane

Share Consolidation

Western's shareholders also voted today to approve a special resolution authorizing an amendment to the Company's articles of amalgamation to effect a share consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company (the“Share Consolidation”) at a share consolidation ratio to be determined by the Board of Directors, in its sole discretion, within the range of one post-consolidation share for every 25 to 40 pre-consolidation shares. The results of the in person and proxy voting on this matter were as follows:

Votes For: 202,490,230 94.97% Votes Withheld: 10,728,473 5.03%

The Board of Directors will monitor prevailing market conditions and will have discretion, for a period of one year, to determine the exact consolidation ratio (in the aforementioned range) and timing to implement the Share Consolidation (if at all). The exact timing of the Share Consolidation, and additional details and instructions for shareholders regarding the Share Consolidation, will be communicated by the Company in a news release and other documentation to be issued at a later date.

The Share Consolidation remains subject to the Company receiving final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange and all other regulatory requirements.

The Company has also filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on .

About Western Forest Products Inc.

Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity of 780 million board feet from six sawmills, as well as operates four remanufacturing facilities and two glulam manufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its private lands, long-term licenses, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements under the applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking statements and can be identified by use of words such as“believes”,“expects”,“will”,“plans”,“estimates” and“potential” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our current intent, belief or expectations with respect to: the Share Consolidation, approval of the Share Consolidation by the Toronto Stock Exchange and the impact of the Share Consolidation on holders of common shares. Although such statements reflect management's current reasonable beliefs, expectations and assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements are accurate, and actual results or performance may materially vary. Many factors could cause our actual results or performance to be materially different, including factors referenced under the“Risks and Uncertainties” section of our MD&A in our 2024 Annual Report dated February 13, 2025.

