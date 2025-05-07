LNG Energy Group Announces Application For Management Cease Trade Order
In connection with the delay in filing, the Company has applied to the applicable Canadian securities regulators for the issuance of a management cease trade order which would restrict all trading in securities of the Company by the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.
The Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in sections 9 and 10 of National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders so long as the Required Filings remain outstanding. The Company confirms as of the date of this news release that there is no insolvency proceeding against it and there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.
About LNG Energy Group
The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of natural gas production and exploration assets in Latin America. For more information, please visit .
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:
This news release contains certain forward-looking information that reflect the current views and/or expectations of management of LNG Energy Group with respect to performance, business and future events. Forward-looking information can often be identified by words such as“may”,“will”,“would”,“could”,“should”,“believes”,“estimates”,“projects”,“potential”,“expects”,“plans”,“intends”,“anticipates”,“targeted”,“continues”,“forecasts”,“designed”,“goal”, or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which LNG Energy Group operates. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information, readers should not place undue reliance on such information. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether LNG Energy Group will be able to obtain regulatory approval for the management cease trade order and the anticipating timing of filing the Required Filings. Forward-looking information is current as of the date it is made and is based on reasonable estimates and assumptions made by us at the relevant time in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. LNG Energy Group does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
