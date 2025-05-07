Genpact Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Net Revenues of $1.215 billion, Up 7.4% (8.3% constant currency) 1

Data-Tech-AI Net Revenues of $582 million, Up 11.1% (11.7% constant currency)1

Digital Operations Net Revenues of $633 million, Up 4.2% (5.4% constant currency)1

Diluted EPS of $0.73, Up 14%; Adjusted Diluted EPS 2 of $0.84, Up 16% NEW YORK, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact Limited (NYSE: G ), a global advanced technology services and solutions company, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. "We entered 2025 with strong momentum. Revenue in the first quarter grew 8% year-over-year with Data-Tech-AI revenue up 12%, on a constant currency basis, driving adjusted EPS growth of 16%. Looking ahead, our deep process and domain expertise remains a key competitive advantage as we partner with clients to optimize costs and accelerate transformation using AI and other advanced technologies," said Balkrishan "BK" Kalra, Genpact's President & CEO . "Although the operating environment has changed since the beginning of the year, the strength of our business model and resilience of our strategy remain clear. We believe our continued focus on accelerating innovation, deepening client relationships, and driving results positions us to accelerate growth in the future." Key Financial Highlights – First Quarter 2025

Net revenues were $1.215 billion, up 7.4% year-over-year, and up 8.3% on a constant currency basis.1

Data-Tech-AI net revenues were $582 million, up 11.1% year-over-year, and up 11.7% on a constant currency basis,1 representing 48% of total revenue.

Digital Operations net revenues were $633 million, up 4.2% year-over-year, and up 5.4% on a constant currency basis,1 representing 52% of total revenue.

Gross profit was $429 million, up 8% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 35.3%.

Net income was $131 million, up 12% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 10.8%.

Income from operations was $184 million, up 15% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 15.1%.

Adjusted income from operations was $210 million, up 15% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 17.3%.3

Diluted earnings per share was $0.73, up 14% year-over-year.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share2 was $0.84, up 16% year-over-year.

Cash generated from operations was $40 million, up from $26 million utilized in operations in the first quarter of 2024. Genpact repurchased approximately 1.2 million common shares during the quarter for total consideration of approximately $63 million at an average price per share of $52.17. Outlook Genpact's outlook for the second quarter of 2025 is as follows:

Net revenues in the range of $1.210 billion to $1.233 billion, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 2.8% to 4.8% as reported, or 2.5% to 4.5% on a constant currency basis.1



Data-Tech-AI net revenues growth of approximately 7.6% year-over-year and Digital Operations net revenues growth of approximately 0.6% year-over-year at the midpoint of the range, as reported.

Data-Tech-AI net revenues growth of approximately 7.4% year-over-year and Digital Operations net revenues growth of approximately 0.1% year-over-year at the midpoint of the range, on a constant currency basis.1

Gross margin of approximately 35.5%.

Adjusted income from operations margin4 of approximately 17.3%.

Adjusted diluted EPS5 in the range of $0.84 to $0.86.

Genpact's updated outlook for the full year 2025 is as follows:

Net revenues in the range of $4.862 billion to $5.005 billion, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 2.0% to 5.0% as reported, or 1.9% to 4.9% on a constant currency basis,1 down from the prior guidance of approximately 5.5% to 7.5%, as reported.



Data-Tech-AI net revenues growth of approximately 5.1% year-over-year and Digital Operations net revenues growth of approximately 2.0% year-over-year at the midpoint of the range, as reported, down from the previous midpoints of 6.2% and 6.8%, respectively.

Data-Tech-AI net revenues growth of approximately 5.1% year-over-year and Digital Operations net revenues growth of approximately 1.9% year-over-year at the midpoint of the range, on a constant currency basis,1 down from the previous midpoints of 6.4% and 7.9%, respectively.

Gross margin of approximately 36.0%, no change from the prior guidance.

Adjusted income from operations margin4 of approximately 17.3%, no change from the prior guidance. Adjusted diluted EPS5 in the range of $3.41 to $3.52, down from the prior range of $3.52 to $3.59. First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call Genpact's management will host a conference call on May 7, 2025, at 5:00PM ET to discuss the company's performance for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Participants are encouraged to register here to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN for seamless access. It is recommended to join 10 minutes before the call starts, although registration and dial-in will be available at any time. A live webcast will be available on the Genpact Investor Relations website. For those unable to attend the live call, an archived replay and transcript will be available on the website shortly after the call. About Genpact Genpact (NYSE: G ) is an advanced technology services and solutions company that delivers lasting value for leading enterprises globally. Through our deep business knowledge, operational excellence, and cutting-edge solutions – we help companies across industries get ahead and stay ahead. Powered by curiosity, courage, and innovation, our teams implement data, technology, and AI to create tomorrow, today. Safe Harbor This press release contains certain statements concerning our future growth prospects, including our outlook for 2025, financial results and other forward-looking statements, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include but are not limited to macroeconomic uncertainty, U.S. and global trade and tariff policies and general economic conditions, any deterioration in the global economic environment and its impact on our clients, our ability to develop and successfully execute our business strategies, technological innovation, including AI technology and future uses of agentic AI, generative AI and large language models, and our ability to invest in new technologies and adapt to industry developments at sufficient speed and scale, our ability to effectively price our services and maintain pricing and employee utilization rates, general inflationary pressures and our ability to share increased costs with our clients, wage increases in locations in which we have operations, our ability to attract and retain skilled professionals, our ability to protect our and our clients' data from security incidents or cyberattacks, the economic and other impacts of geopolitical conflicts and any related sanctions and other measures that have been or may be implemented or imposed in response thereto, as well as any potential expansion or escalation of existing conflicts or economic disruption beyond their current scope, a slowdown in the economies and sectors in which our clients operate, a slowdown in the sectors in which we operate, the risks and uncertainties arising from our past and future acquisitions or divestitures, our ability to convert bookings to revenues, our ability to manage growth, factors which may impact our cost advantage, changes in tax rates and tax legislation and other laws and regulations, our ability to effectively execute our tax planning strategies, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, foreign currency fluctuations, political, economic or business conditions in countries in which we operate, as well as other risks detailed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Genpact's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These filings are available at . Genpact may from time to time make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. Although Genpact believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current analysis of future events and should not be relied upon as representing management's expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the time they are made. Genpact undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of Genpact. Contacts

GENPACT LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data and share count)



As of December 31, 2024

As of March 31, 2025 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 648,246

$ 561,615 Short-term investments

23,359

- Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $12,094 and $19,747 as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively

1,198,606

1,192,094 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

209,893

189,079 Total current assets

$ 2,080,104

$ 1,942,788









Property, plant and equipment, net

207,943

210,717 Operating lease right-of-use assets

182,190

184,734 Deferred tax assets

269,476

258,036 Intangible assets, net

26,950

22,618 Goodwill

1,669,769

1,673,077 Contract cost assets

200,900

200,429 Other assets, net of allowance for credit losses of $7,320 and $5,872 as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively

349,821

402,559 Total assets

$ 4,987,153

$ 4,894,958









Liabilities and equity







Current liabilities







Current portion of long-term debt

26,173

26,178 Accounts payable

36,469

37,281 Income taxes payable

35,431

40,217 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

812,994

635,766 Operating leases liability

52,672

52,297 Total current liabilities

$ 963,739

$ 791,739









Long-term debt, less current portion

1,195,267

1,189,084 Operating leases liability

153,587

154,919 Deferred tax liabilities

15,908

16,048 Other liabilities

269,041

290,107 Total liabilities

$ 2,597,542

$ 2,441,897









Shareholders' equity







Preferred shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 authorized, none issued

-

- Common shares, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 authorized, 174,661,943 and 174,870,928 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively

1,740

1,742 Additional paid-in capital

1,945,261

1,941,478 Retained earnings

1,236,696

1,274,790 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(794,086)

(764,949) Total equity

$ 2,389,611

$ 2,453,061









Total liabilities and equity

$ 4,987,153

$ 4,894,958

GENPACT LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data and share count)



Three months ended March 31,





2024

2025

Net revenues

$ 1,131,237

$ 1,214,926

Cost of revenue

734,759

785,932

Gross profit

$ 396,478

$ 428,994

Operating expenses:









Selling, general and administrative expenses

235,031

241,084

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

6,927

4,320

Other operating (income) expense, net

(5,466)

(112)

Income from operations

$ 159,986

$ 183,702

Foreign exchange gains, net

837

1,289

Interest income (expense), net

(10,242)

(11,446)

Other income (expense), net

5,787

1,678

Income before income tax expense

$ 156,368

$ 175,223

Income tax expense

39,421

44,370

Net income

$ 116,947

$ 130,853

Earnings per common share









Basic

$ 0.65

$ 0.75

Diluted

$ 0.64

$ 0.73

Weighted average number of common shares used in computing earnings per common share









Basic

180,416,537

175,528,308

Diluted

181,937,555

178,435,142



GENPACT LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three months ended March 31,



2024

2025 Operating activities







Net income

$ 116,947

$ 130,853 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used for) provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

17,280

16,892 Amortization of debt issuance costs

488

550 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

6,927

4,320 Allowance for credit losses

10,897

7,294 Unrealized (gain)/loss on revaluation of foreign currency assets/liabilities

(6,700)

3,207 Stock-based compensation expense

9,181

20,036 Deferred tax expense

11,510

8,063 Others, net

167

(66) Change in operating assets and liabilities:







(Increase) Decrease in accounts receivable

(40,148)

6,972 Increase in prepaid expenses, other current assets, contract cost assets, operating lease right-of-use assets and other assets

(22,495)

(23,915) Increase in accounts payable

285

1,835 Decrease in accrued expenses, other current liabilities, operating lease liabilities and other liabilities

(131,129)

(140,240) Increase in income taxes payable

1,229

4,635 Net cash (used for) provided by operating activities

$ (25,561)

$ 40,436 Investing activities







Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(24,005)

(21,979) Payment for internally generated intangible assets (including intangibles under development)

(667)

(601) Proceeds from maturity of short term investments

-

23,359 Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities

$ (24,672)

$ 779 Financing activities







Repayment of finance lease obligations

(3,433)

(2,349) Repayment of long-term debt

(13,250)

(6,625) Proceeds from short-term borrowings

50,000

- Repayment of short-term borrowings

(10,000)

- Proceeds from issuance of common shares under stock-based compensation plans

6,797

6,943 Payment for net settlement of stock-based awards

(20,820)

(30,742) Dividend paid

(27,492)

(29,784) Payment for stock repurchased and retired (including expenses related to stock repurchased)

(30,002)

(62,987) Net cash used for financing activities

$ (48,200)

$ (125,544) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(98,433)

(84,329) Effect of exchange rate changes

(6,839)

(2,302) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

583,670

648,246 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$ 478,398

$ 561,615 Supplementary information







Cash paid during the period for interest

$ 11,393

$ 7,145 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refund

$ 20,108

$ 21,402

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures:



Adjusted income from operations;

Adjusted income from operations margin;

Adjusted diluted earnings per share; and Revenue growth on a constant currency basis.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Accordingly, these non-GAAP financial measures, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP and the reconciliations of Genpact's GAAP financial statements to such non-GAAP financial measures should be carefully evaluated.

Given Genpact's acquisitions of varying scale and size, and the difficulty in predicting expenses relating to acquisitions and the amortization of acquired intangibles thereof, since July 2012 Genpact's management has used financial statements that exclude all acquisition-related expenses and amortization of acquired intangibles for its internal management reporting, budgeting and decision-making purposes, including comparing Genpact's operating results to those of its competitors. For the same reasons, since April 2016, Genpact's management has excluded the impairment of acquired intangible assets from the financial statements it uses for internal management purposes. Acquisition-related expenses are excluded in the period in which an acquisition is consummated. Genpact's management also uses financial statements that exclude stock-based compensation expense. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use when adopting ASC 718 "Compensation-Stock Compensation," Genpact's management believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude such expenses allows investors to make additional comparisons between Genpact's operating results and those of other companies.

Additionally, in its calculations of non-GAAP financial measures, Genpact's management has adjusted foreign exchange gains and losses, interest income and expense and income tax expenses from GAAP net income, and other income and expenses from GAAP income from operations, because management believes that the Company's results after taking into account these adjustments more accurately reflect the Company's ongoing operations. In its calculations of adjusted diluted earnings per share, Genpact's management adds back adjusted stock-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses and the related tax impact of such adjustments from GAAP diluted earnings per share. For the purpose of calculating adjusted diluted earnings per share, the combined current and deferred tax effect is determined by multiplying each pre-tax adjustment by the applicable statutory income tax rate.

Genpact's management provides information about revenues on a constant currency basis so that the revenues may be viewed without the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations compared to prior fiscal periods, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of the Company's true business performance. Revenue growth on a constant currency basis is calculated by restating current-period activity using the prior fiscal period's foreign currency exchange rates adjusted for hedging gains/losses in such period.

Accordingly, Genpact believes that the presentation of adjusted income from operations, adjusted income from operations margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share and revenue growth on a constant currency basis, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations.

A limitation of using adjusted income from operations and adjusted income from operations margin versus income from operations, income from operations margin, net income and net income margin calculated in accordance with GAAP is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain recurring costs and certain other charges, namely stock-based compensation expense and amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets. Management compensates for this limitation by providing specific information on the GAAP amounts excluded from adjusted income from operations and adjusted income from operations margin.

The following tables show the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2025:

Reconciliation of Net Income/Margin to Adjusted Income from Operations/Margin (In thousands)



Three months ended March 31,





2024

2025

Net income

$ 116,947

$ 130,853

Foreign exchange (gains), net

(837)

(1,289)

Interest (income) expense, net

10,242

11,446

Income tax expense

39,421

44,370

Stock-based compensation expense

9,181

20,036

Amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets

6,925

4,318

Adjusted income from operations

$ 181,879

$ 209,734

Net income margin

10.3 %

10.8 %

Adjusted income from operations margin

16.1 %

17.3 %



Reconciliation of Income from Operations/Margin to Adjusted Income from Operations/Margin (In thousands)



Three months ended March 31,





2024

2025

Income from operations

$ 159,986

$ 183,702

Stock-based compensation expense

9,181

20,036

Amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets

6,925

4,318

Other income (expense), net

5,787

1,678

Adjusted income from operations

$ 181,879

$ 209,734

Income from operations margin

14.1 %

15.1 %

Adjusted income from operations margin

16.1 %

17.3 %



Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS6 (Per share data)



Three months ended March 31,





2024

2025

Diluted EPS

$ 0.64

$ 0.73

Stock-based compensation expense

0.05

0.11

Amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets

0.04

0.02

Tax impact on stock-based compensation expense

0.01

(0.02)

Tax impact on amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets

(0.01)

(0.01)

Adjusted diluted EPS

$ 0.73

$ 0.84



The following tables show the reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the year ending December 31, 2025:

Reconciliation of Outlook for Net Income Margin to Adjusted Income from Operations Margin7



Year ending December 31, 2025 Net income margin

10.6 % Estimated interest (income) expense, net

1.0 % Estimated income tax expense

3.4 % Foreign exchange (gains), net

- % Estimated stock-based compensation expense

1.9 % Estimated amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets

0.3 % Adjusted income from operations margin

17.3 %

Reconciliation of Outlook for Income from Operations Margin to Adjusted Income from Operations Margin7



Year ending December 31, 2025 Income from operations margin

14.9 % Estimated stock-based compensation expense

1.9 % Estimated amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets

0.3 % Estimated other income (expense), net

0.2 % Adjusted income from operations margin

17.3 %

Reconciliation of Outlook for Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS7 (Per share data)



Year ending December 31, 2025



Lower

Upper Diluted EPS

$ 2.90

$ 3.01 Estimated stock-based compensation expense

0.54

0.54 Estimated amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets

0.09

0.09 Estimated tax impact on stock-based compensation expense

(0.10)

(0.10) Estimated tax impact on amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets

(0.02)

(0.02) Adjusted diluted EPS

$ 3.41

$ 3.52

The following tables show the reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter ending June 30, 2025:

Reconciliation of Outlook for Net Income Margin to Adjusted Income from Operations Margin8



Quarter ending June 30, 2025 Net income margin

10.5 % Estimated interest (income) expense, net

1.2 % Estimated income tax expense

3.4 % Estimated stock-based compensation expense

1.9 % Estimated amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets

0.4 % Adjusted income from operations margin

17.3 %

Reconciliation of Outlook for Income from Operations Margin to Adjusted Income from Operations Margin8



Quarter ending June 30, 2025 Income from operations margin

14.9 % Estimated stock-based compensation expense

1.9 % Estimated amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets

0.4 % Estimated other income (expense), net

0.2 % Adjusted income from operations margin

17.3 %

Reconciliation of Outlook for Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS8 (Per share data)



Quarter ending June 30, 2025



Lower

Upper Diluted EPS

$ 0.72

$ 0.73 Estimated stock-based compensation expense

0.13

0.13 Estimated amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets

0.02

0.02 Estimated tax impact on stock-based compensation expense

(0.02)

(0.02) Estimated tax impact on amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets

(0.01)

(0.01) Adjusted diluted EPS

$ 0.84

$ 0.86

____________________________ 1 Revenue growth on a constant currency basis is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated by restating current-period activity using the prior fiscal period's foreign currency exchange rates adjusted for hedging gains/losses in such period. 2 Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share is attached to this release. 3 Adjusted income from operations and adjusted income from operations margin are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of each of GAAP income from operations and GAAP net income to adjusted income from operations and GAAP income from operations margin and GAAP net income margin to adjusted income from operations margin are attached to this release. 4 Adjusted income from operations margin is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of the outlook for each of GAAP income from operations margin and GAAP net income margin to adjusted income from operations margin is attached to this release. 5 Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of the outlook for GAAP diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share is attached to this release. 6 Due to rounding, the numbers presented in this table may not add up precisely to the totals provided. 7 Due to rounding, the numbers presented in this table may not add up precisely to the totals provided. 8 Due to rounding, the numbers presented in this table may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

