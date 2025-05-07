Genpact Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
GENPACT LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data and share count)
|
|
|
As of December 31, 2024
|
|
As of March 31, 2025
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 648,246
|
|
$ 561,615
|
Short-term investments
|
|
23,359
|
|
-
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $12,094
and $19,747 as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025,
respectively
|
|
1,198,606
|
|
1,192,094
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
209,893
|
|
189,079
|
Total current assets
|
|
$ 2,080,104
|
|
$ 1,942,788
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
207,943
|
|
210,717
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
182,190
|
|
184,734
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
269,476
|
|
258,036
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
26,950
|
|
22,618
|
Goodwill
|
|
1,669,769
|
|
1,673,077
|
Contract cost assets
|
|
200,900
|
|
200,429
|
Other assets, net of allowance for credit losses of $7,320 and $5,872 as of
December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively
|
|
349,821
|
|
402,559
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 4,987,153
|
|
$ 4,894,958
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and equity
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
26,173
|
|
26,178
|
Accounts payable
|
|
36,469
|
|
37,281
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
35,431
|
|
40,217
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
812,994
|
|
635,766
|
Operating leases liability
|
|
52,672
|
|
52,297
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
$ 963,739
|
|
$ 791,739
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt, less current portion
|
|
1,195,267
|
|
1,189,084
|
Operating leases liability
|
|
153,587
|
|
154,919
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
15,908
|
|
16,048
|
Other liabilities
|
|
269,041
|
|
290,107
|
Total liabilities
|
|
$ 2,597,542
|
|
$ 2,441,897
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 authorized, none issued
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Common shares, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 authorized, 174,661,943
and 174,870,928 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and
March 31, 2025, respectively
|
|
1,740
|
|
1,742
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
1,945,261
|
|
1,941,478
|
Retained earnings
|
|
1,236,696
|
|
1,274,790
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
(794,086)
|
|
(764,949)
|
Total equity
|
|
$ 2,389,611
|
|
$ 2,453,061
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$ 4,987,153
|
|
$ 4,894,958
|
GENPACT LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data and share count)
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
Net revenues
|
|
$ 1,131,237
|
|
$ 1,214,926
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
734,759
|
|
785,932
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
$ 396,478
|
|
$ 428,994
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
235,031
|
|
241,084
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
6,927
|
|
4,320
|
|
Other operating (income) expense, net
|
|
(5,466)
|
|
(112)
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
$ 159,986
|
|
$ 183,702
|
|
Foreign exchange gains, net
|
|
837
|
|
1,289
|
|
Interest income (expense), net
|
|
(10,242)
|
|
(11,446)
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
5,787
|
|
1,678
|
|
Income before income tax expense
|
|
$ 156,368
|
|
$ 175,223
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
39,421
|
|
44,370
|
|
Net income
|
|
$ 116,947
|
|
$ 130,853
|
|
Earnings per common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$ 0.65
|
|
$ 0.75
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$ 0.64
|
|
$ 0.73
|
|
Weighted average number of common shares used in computing earnings per common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
180,416,537
|
|
175,528,308
|
|
Diluted
|
|
181,937,555
|
|
178,435,142
|
|
GENPACT LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$ 116,947
|
|
$ 130,853
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used for) provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
17,280
|
|
16,892
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
|
488
|
|
550
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
6,927
|
|
4,320
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
|
10,897
|
|
7,294
|
Unrealized (gain)/loss on revaluation of foreign currency assets/liabilities
|
|
(6,700)
|
|
3,207
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
9,181
|
|
20,036
|
Deferred tax expense
|
|
11,510
|
|
8,063
|
Others, net
|
|
167
|
|
(66)
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
(Increase) Decrease in accounts receivable
|
|
(40,148)
|
|
6,972
|
Increase in prepaid expenses, other current assets, contract cost assets, operating lease right-of-use assets and other assets
|
|
(22,495)
|
|
(23,915)
|
Increase in accounts payable
|
|
285
|
|
1,835
|
Decrease in accrued expenses, other current liabilities, operating lease liabilities and other liabilities
|
|
(131,129)
|
|
(140,240)
|
Increase in income taxes payable
|
|
1,229
|
|
4,635
|
Net cash (used for) provided by operating activities
|
|
$ (25,561)
|
|
$ 40,436
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
|
(24,005)
|
|
(21,979)
|
Payment for internally generated intangible assets (including intangibles under development)
|
|
(667)
|
|
(601)
|
Proceeds from maturity of short term investments
|
|
-
|
|
23,359
|
Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities
|
|
$ (24,672)
|
|
$ 779
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Repayment of finance lease obligations
|
|
(3,433)
|
|
(2,349)
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
|
(13,250)
|
|
(6,625)
|
Proceeds from short-term borrowings
|
|
50,000
|
|
-
|
Repayment of short-term borrowings
|
|
(10,000)
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from issuance of common shares under stock-based compensation plans
|
|
6,797
|
|
6,943
|
Payment for net settlement of stock-based awards
|
|
(20,820)
|
|
(30,742)
|
Dividend paid
|
|
(27,492)
|
|
(29,784)
|
Payment for stock repurchased and retired (including expenses related to stock repurchased)
|
|
(30,002)
|
|
(62,987)
|
Net cash used for financing activities
|
|
$ (48,200)
|
|
$ (125,544)
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(98,433)
|
|
(84,329)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes
|
|
(6,839)
|
|
(2,302)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|
|
583,670
|
|
648,246
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
|
$ 478,398
|
|
$ 561,615
|
Supplementary information
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid during the period for interest
|
|
$ 11,393
|
|
$ 7,145
|
Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refund
|
|
$ 20,108
|
|
$ 21,402
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures:
-
Adjusted income from operations;
Adjusted income from operations margin;
Adjusted diluted earnings per share; and
Revenue growth on a constant currency basis.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Accordingly, these non-GAAP financial measures, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP and the reconciliations of Genpact's GAAP financial statements to such non-GAAP financial measures should be carefully evaluated.
Given Genpact's acquisitions of varying scale and size, and the difficulty in predicting expenses relating to acquisitions and the amortization of acquired intangibles thereof, since July 2012 Genpact's management has used financial statements that exclude all acquisition-related expenses and amortization of acquired intangibles for its internal management reporting, budgeting and decision-making purposes, including comparing Genpact's operating results to those of its competitors. For the same reasons, since April 2016, Genpact's management has excluded the impairment of acquired intangible assets from the financial statements it uses for internal management purposes. Acquisition-related expenses are excluded in the period in which an acquisition is consummated. Genpact's management also uses financial statements that exclude stock-based compensation expense. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use when adopting ASC 718 "Compensation-Stock Compensation," Genpact's management believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude such expenses allows investors to make additional comparisons between Genpact's operating results and those of other companies.
Additionally, in its calculations of non-GAAP financial measures, Genpact's management has adjusted foreign exchange gains and losses, interest income and expense and income tax expenses from GAAP net income, and other income and expenses from GAAP income from operations, because management believes that the Company's results after taking into account these adjustments more accurately reflect the Company's ongoing operations. In its calculations of adjusted diluted earnings per share, Genpact's management adds back adjusted stock-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses and the related tax impact of such adjustments from GAAP diluted earnings per share. For the purpose of calculating adjusted diluted earnings per share, the combined current and deferred tax effect is determined by multiplying each pre-tax adjustment by the applicable statutory income tax rate.
Genpact's management provides information about revenues on a constant currency basis so that the revenues may be viewed without the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations compared to prior fiscal periods, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of the Company's true business performance. Revenue growth on a constant currency basis is calculated by restating current-period activity using the prior fiscal period's foreign currency exchange rates adjusted for hedging gains/losses in such period.
Accordingly, Genpact believes that the presentation of adjusted income from operations, adjusted income from operations margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share and revenue growth on a constant currency basis, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations.
A limitation of using adjusted income from operations and adjusted income from operations margin versus income from operations, income from operations margin, net income and net income margin calculated in accordance with GAAP is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain recurring costs and certain other charges, namely stock-based compensation expense and amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets. Management compensates for this limitation by providing specific information on the GAAP amounts excluded from adjusted income from operations and adjusted income from operations margin.
The following tables show the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2025:
|
Reconciliation of Net Income/Margin to Adjusted Income from Operations/Margin
(In thousands)
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
Net income
|
|
$ 116,947
|
|
$ 130,853
|
|
Foreign exchange (gains), net
|
|
(837)
|
|
(1,289)
|
|
Interest (income) expense, net
|
|
10,242
|
|
11,446
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
39,421
|
|
44,370
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
9,181
|
|
20,036
|
|
Amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets
|
|
6,925
|
|
4,318
|
|
Adjusted income from operations
|
|
$ 181,879
|
|
$ 209,734
|
|
Net income margin
|
|
10.3 %
|
|
10.8 %
|
|
Adjusted income from operations margin
|
|
16.1 %
|
|
17.3 %
|
|
Reconciliation of Income from Operations/Margin to Adjusted Income from Operations/Margin
(In thousands)
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
$ 159,986
|
|
$ 183,702
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
9,181
|
|
20,036
|
|
Amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets
|
|
6,925
|
|
4,318
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
5,787
|
|
1,678
|
|
Adjusted income from operations
|
|
$ 181,879
|
|
$ 209,734
|
|
Income from operations margin
|
|
14.1 %
|
|
15.1 %
|
|
Adjusted income from operations margin
|
|
16.1 %
|
|
17.3 %
|
|
Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS6
(Per share data)
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
$ 0.64
|
|
$ 0.73
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
0.05
|
|
0.11
|
|
Amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets
|
|
0.04
|
|
0.02
|
|
Tax impact on stock-based compensation expense
|
|
0.01
|
|
(0.02)
|
|
Tax impact on amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
Adjusted diluted EPS
|
|
$ 0.73
|
|
$ 0.84
|
The following tables show the reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the year ending December 31, 2025:
|
Reconciliation of Outlook for Net Income Margin to Adjusted Income from Operations Margin7
|
|
|
Year ending December 31, 2025
|
Net income margin
|
|
10.6 %
|
Estimated interest (income) expense, net
|
|
1.0 %
|
Estimated income tax expense
|
|
3.4 %
|
Foreign exchange (gains), net
|
|
- %
|
Estimated stock-based compensation expense
|
|
1.9 %
|
Estimated amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets
|
|
0.3 %
|
Adjusted income from operations margin
|
|
17.3 %
|
Reconciliation of Outlook for Income from Operations Margin to Adjusted Income from
Operations Margin7
|
|
|
Year ending December 31, 2025
|
Income from operations margin
|
|
14.9 %
|
Estimated stock-based compensation expense
|
|
1.9 %
|
Estimated amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets
|
|
0.3 %
|
Estimated other income (expense), net
|
|
0.2 %
|
Adjusted income from operations margin
|
|
17.3 %
|
Reconciliation of Outlook for Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS7
(Per share data)
|
|
|
Year ending December 31, 2025
|
|
|
Lower
|
|
Upper
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
$ 2.90
|
|
$ 3.01
|
Estimated stock-based compensation expense
|
|
0.54
|
|
0.54
|
Estimated amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets
|
|
0.09
|
|
0.09
|
Estimated tax impact on stock-based compensation expense
|
|
(0.10)
|
|
(0.10)
|
Estimated tax impact on amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets
|
|
(0.02)
|
|
(0.02)
|
Adjusted diluted EPS
|
|
$ 3.41
|
|
$ 3.52
The following tables show the reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter ending June 30, 2025:
|
Reconciliation of Outlook for Net Income Margin to Adjusted Income from Operations Margin8
|
|
|
Quarter ending June 30, 2025
|
Net income margin
|
|
10.5 %
|
Estimated interest (income) expense, net
|
|
1.2 %
|
Estimated income tax expense
|
|
3.4 %
|
Estimated stock-based compensation expense
|
|
1.9 %
|
Estimated amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets
|
|
0.4 %
|
Adjusted income from operations margin
|
|
17.3 %
|
Reconciliation of Outlook for Income from Operations Margin to Adjusted Income from
Operations Margin8
|
|
|
Quarter ending June 30, 2025
|
Income from operations margin
|
|
14.9 %
|
Estimated stock-based compensation expense
|
|
1.9 %
|
Estimated amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets
|
|
0.4 %
|
Estimated other income (expense), net
|
|
0.2 %
|
Adjusted income from operations margin
|
|
17.3 %
|
Reconciliation of Outlook for Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS8
(Per share data)
|
|
|
Quarter ending June 30, 2025
|
|
|
Lower
|
|
Upper
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
$ 0.72
|
|
$ 0.73
|
Estimated stock-based compensation expense
|
|
0.13
|
|
0.13
|
Estimated amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets
|
|
0.02
|
|
0.02
|
Estimated tax impact on stock-based compensation expense
|
|
(0.02)
|
|
(0.02)
|
Estimated tax impact on amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
(0.01)
|
Adjusted diluted EPS
|
|
$ 0.84
|
|
$ 0.86
|
____________________________
|
1 Revenue growth on a constant currency basis is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated by restating current-period activity using the prior fiscal period's foreign currency exchange rates adjusted for hedging gains/losses in such period.
|
2 Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share is attached to this release.
|
3 Adjusted income from operations and adjusted income from operations margin are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of each of GAAP income from operations and GAAP net income to adjusted income from operations and GAAP income from operations margin and GAAP net income margin to adjusted income from operations margin are attached to this release.
|
4 Adjusted income from operations margin is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of the outlook for each of GAAP income from operations margin and GAAP net income margin to adjusted income from operations margin is attached to this release.
|
5 Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of the outlook for GAAP diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share is attached to this release.
|
6 Due to rounding, the numbers presented in this table may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
|
7 Due to rounding, the numbers presented in this table may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
|
8 Due to rounding, the numbers presented in this table may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
