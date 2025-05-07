Identiv Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Identiv, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
2024
Net revenue
$ 5,269
|
$ 6,697
|
$ 6,658
Cost of revenue
5,137
|
7,692
|
6,175
Gross profit (loss)
132
|
(995)
|
483
Operating expenses:
Research and development
787
|
922
|
897
Selling and marketing
1,407
|
1,073
|
1,169
General and administrative
3,146
|
3,095
|
3,480
Restructuring and severance
260
|
540
|
-
Total operating expenses
5,600
|
5,630
|
5,546
Loss from continuing operations
(5,468)
|
(6,625)
|
(5,063)
Non-operating income (expense):
Interest income (expense), net
1,212
|
1,344
|
(87)
Foreign currency gains (losses), net
(530)
|
733
|
(226)
Loss from continuing operations before income tax (provision) benefit
(4,786)
|
(4,548)
|
(5,376)
Income tax (provision) benefit
(3)
|
271
|
(6)
Net loss from continuing operations
(4,789)
|
(4,277)
|
(5,382)
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax:
Income from Physical Security Business, net of tax
-
|
-
|
824
Gain on sale of Physical Security Business, net of tax
-
|
1,795
|
-
Total income from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
|
1,795
|
824
Net loss
(4,789)
|
(2,482)
|
(4,558)
Cumulative dividends on Series B convertible preferred stock
(205)
|
(201)
|
(248)
Net loss available to common stockholders
$ (4,994)
|
$ (2,683)
|
$ (4,806)
Net income (loss) per common share:
Basic and diluted - continuing operations
$ (0.21)
|
$ (0.19)
|
$ (0.24)
Basic and diluted - discontinued operations
$ -
|
$ 0.08
|
$ 0.04
Basic and diluted - net loss
$ (0.21)
|
$ (0.11)
|
$ (0.21)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted
23,599
|
23,833
|
23,368
Identiv, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 132,382
|
$ 135,646
Restricted cash
300
|
300
Accounts receivable, net of allowances
3,622
|
4,214
Inventories
7,760
|
7,475
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,793
|
5,210
Total current assets
148,857
|
152,845
Property and equipment, net
7,589
|
7,694
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,599
|
2,000
Other assets
690
|
686
Total assets
$ 158,735
|
$ 163,225
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 2,701
|
$ 2,746
Operating lease liabilities
861
|
852
Accrued compensation and related benefits
695
|
862
Accrued income taxes payable
1,146
|
1,173
Other accrued expenses and liabilities
1,847
|
2,327
Total current liabilities
7,250
|
7,960
Long-term operating lease liabilities
957
|
1,167
Other long-term liabilities
29
|
29
Total liabilities
8,236
|
9,156
Total stockholders' equity
150,499
|
154,069
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 158,735
|
$ 163,225
Identiv, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information - Continuing Operations
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
2024
Reconciliation of GAAP gross margin to non-GAAP gross margin
GAAP gross profit (loss)
$ 132
|
$ (995)
|
$ 483
Reconciling items included in GAAP gross profit (loss):
Stock-based compensation
4
|
3
|
7
Amortization and depreciation
434
|
643
|
404
Total reconciling items included in GAAP gross profit (loss)
438
|
646
|
411
Non-GAAP gross profit (loss)
$ 570
|
$ (349)
|
$ 894
Non-GAAP gross margin
11 %
|
-5 %
|
13 %
Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses
GAAP operating expenses
$ 5,600
|
$ 5,630
|
$ 5,546
Reconciling items included in GAAP operating expenses:
Stock-based compensation
(792)
|
(873)
|
(512)
Amortization and depreciation
(57)
|
(52)
|
(25)
Strategic transaction-related costs
(4)
|
(55)
|
(953)
Restructuring and severance
(260)
|
(540)
|
-
Total reconciling items included in GAAP operating expenses
(1,113)
|
(1,520)
|
(1,490)
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$ 4,487
|
$ 4,110
|
$ 4,056
Reconciliation of GAAP net loss from continuing operations to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
GAAP net loss from continuing operations
$ (4,789)
|
$ (4,277)
|
$ (5,382)
Reconciling items included in GAAP net loss:
Income tax provision (benefit)
3
|
(271)
|
6
Interest income (expense), net
(1,212)
|
(1,344)
|
87
Foreign currency gains (losses), net
530
|
(733)
|
226
Stock-based compensation
796
|
876
|
519
Amortization and depreciation
491
|
695
|
429
Strategic transaction-related costs
4
|
55
|
953
Restructuring and severance
260
|
540
|
-
Total reconciling items included in GAAP net loss from continuing operations
872
|
(182)
|
2,220
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
$ (3,917)
|
$ (4,459)
|
$ (3,162)
SOURCE IdentivWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
