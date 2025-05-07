403
EU Strongly Condemns RSF Drone Strikes On Port Sudan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, May 7 (KUNA) -- The European Union expressed its "profound concern" over the recent escalation of violence in Sudan, following a series of drone attacks on Port Sudan allegedly carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
In a statement, the EU described the developments as a "significant and troubling expansion" of the conflict into previously unaffected areas.
It said the attacks targeted critical infrastructure, including civilian facilities, in a region that had become a refuge for thousands of Sudanese civilians and international personnel fleeing frontline combat zones.
"The European Union unequivocally condemns the RSF's use of drone strikes against civilian and key targets," the statement said.
"Such actions, reportedly supported by international backers, not only endanger the safety of civilians and international staff in Port Sudan, but also destabilize the wider region and constitute violations of international humanitarian law," it added.
The EU reiterated its solidarity with the African Union and other international partners, urging all parties involved in the conflict to cease hostilities immediately and engage in constructive dialogue aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution.
It also called on all stakeholders to prioritize the protection of civilians, allow unimpeded humanitarian access, and collaborate toward a sustainable and inclusive peace process.
Furthermore, the EU renewed its appeal to all countries supplying weapons or financial support to the warring parties to immediately end such assistance and instead support diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. (end)
