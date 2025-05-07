403
US Vice-Pres.: Iran Can Have Civil Nuclear Power
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 7 (KUNA) - US Vice-President JD Vance stated Wednesday that Iranians can have a civil nuclear power program, but they can't have with it the enrichment infrastructures that allow them to develop a nuclear weapon.
"Our proposition is very simple: Yes, we don't care if people want nuclear power. We're fine with that, but you can't have the kind of enrichment program that allows you to get to a nuclear weapon, and that's where we draw the line," Vice President Vance said the Munich leaders meeting, outlining the US vision of expected outcome of the nuclear talks with Iran.
He expressed satisfaction with the path of negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program.
"I will say, so far, so good. We've been very happy by how the Iranians have responded to some of the points that we've made.
"We've been very happy that some of the intermediaries and some of the folks who are in the room, the role that they've played -- the Omanis, in particular, have played a very positive role, and we're very grateful to that. So, so far, we're on the right pathway" he assured.
The US official stressed that the negotiations must lead to the elimination of Iran's nuclear weapons program.
"It will end either in Iran eliminating their nuclear program -- their nuclear weapons program. They can have civil nuclear power. Okay? We don't -- we don't mind that," he said.
The US and Iran have so far held three rounds of talks over the Iranian nuclear program and are expected to hold the fourth round soon. (end)
