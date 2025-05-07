Century Communities Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ), one of the nation's largest homebuilders, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share. This dividend is payable on June 11, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 28, 2025.

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and one of the highest-ranked homebuilders on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025-consecutively awarded for a third year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

