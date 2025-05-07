New Book Celebrates Feminist Leadership As A Pathway To Collective Healing And Liberation

The Joy of Feminist Leadership Cover

Author Jessica Aviva, Ph.D.

Fruition Coalition logo

New resource for gender-inclusive, intersectional feminist leaders reimagining and reshaping organizations, academia, communities, and movements worldwide.

- Jessica Aviva, D, PA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jessica Rachel Aviva, Ph.D., a visionary leader, educator, and community mobilizer, announces the release of her latest book, The Joy of Feminist Leadership !: Connection and Creativity for Peacekeepers, Bridge Builders, Communal Weavers, and Cosmic Healers. This research-based book is an essential resource for gender-inclusive, intersectional feminist leaders reimagining and reshaping organizations, academia, communities, and movements worldwide.Available as a pay-what-you-want digital download at feministleadershipbook, The Joy of Feminist Leadership is will be offered in print through booksellers this summer.In this groundbreaking work, Dr. Aviva explores:.The transformative possibilities of feminist leadership rooted in an ideology of love.A vibrant reimagining of feminist leadership beyond prevailing paradigms.Key distinctions among feminist, feminine, and women's leadership.Connections between feminist leadership and complementary leadership styles.Practical frameworks, real-world examples, and strategies for feminist leadershipAt its core, The Joy of Feminist Leadership is a celebration of radical love. Drawing from scholarly insights, lived experience, and the collective wisdom of feminist visionaries, Dr. Aviva offers an invitation to engage in deeper conversations about the role of leadership in fostering collective healing, liberation, and sustainable social change.“For those dreaming wildly and working tirelessly for justice, this book is both a guide and a source of inspiration,” says Dr. Aviva.“It's a call to embrace leadership as a joyful, creative, and deeply connected practice.”To download a digital copy, visit feministleadershipbook.About the AuthorJessica Aviva , Ph.D. is an educator, writer, researcher, and teacher dedicated to co-creating flourishing feminist leaders and community organizations. She is the founding director of The Fruition Coalition , facilitator of Club Fruition, and editor and publisher of Fruition Journal. She is the author of more than 15 books about leadership and social change.With a Ph.D. in Organizational Leadership from Eastern University, Jessica's research focuses on feminist leadership, solidarity, and social movements. She has more than 20 years of experience in the nonprofit sector, leading organizations focused on education, housing, and community development. She also taught for over 14 years at colleges including DeSales University and Temple University.For more information about Dr. Aviva, visit jessaviva.About The Fruition CoalitionFounded in 2001 by Jessica Aviva, Ph.D., The Fruition Coalition cultivates flourishing leaders, organizations, and communities through education, publications, and partnerships. With a focus on feminist leadership, social justice, and nonprofit capacity building, The Fruition Coalition connects people, ideas, and resources to drive meaningful, sustainable change.The Fruition Coalition provides:.Consulting and coaching for nonprofit organizations and feminist leaders.An international network that connects feminist leaders for education, inspiration, dialogue, and collaboration.Fruition Journal, a quarterly publication about creativity, leadership, and liberation.Books, essays, and articles on leadership, nonprofit management, and social change.Workshops and learning experiences for leaders and managers of nonprofit organizationsThe Fruition Coalition's work is rooted in gender-inclusive, intersectional feminism and inspired by anti-racist, decolonial, emergent, and transformative leadership practices. Their work challenges systems of exclusion and control, embraces diverse ways of thinking, and fosters a culture of care, belonging, and healing.At The Fruition Coalition, we believe in co-creating a more loving, just, and beautiful world-and we're here to support those who are committed to making it a reality.For more information about The Fruition Coalition, go to fruitioncoalition.

Jessica Aviva, Ph.D.

The Fruition Coalition

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.