City Of Carson Second Council Meeting In May Rescheduled To May 21

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Release #25-021Contact: ...The Carson City Council meeting scheduled for second Tuesday, May 20, 2025, has been rescheduled to the following evening.The City Council meeting will convene on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, for a closed session at 5:00 p.m., followed by the regular business agenda at 6:00 p.m. It will be held at the Helen Kawagoe Council Chambers, located at Carson City Hall, 701 E. Carson Street.The meeting is open to the public and broadcasted live on Channels 35 (Spectrum) and 99 (AT&T). It's also video-streamed live on the internet through the city's website at .For more information, please call the Public Information Office at (310) 952-1741.

Erica Marie Guico

City of Carson- Public Information Office

+1 310-952-1740

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.