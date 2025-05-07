Pips On La Brea Celebrates 15 Years As A Beloved LA Jazz & Dining Landmark

Celebrating 15 years of soulful cuisine, live jazz, and community roots at LA's beloved Black-owned neighborhood gem, Pips On La Brea

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- One of Los Angeles' most iconic soul and jazz venues, PIPS On La Brea, is thrilled to announce its 15-Year Anniversary Celebration Week, running from May 13 through May 18, 2025. This milestone event will feature six nights of live music, themed experiences, happy hour specials, and a tribute to the late jazz legend Barbara Morrison-all in honor of 15 years of community, culture, and music.Founded in 2009 by Los Angeles native Derrick Pipkin, PIPS On La Brea has become more than a restaurant-it's a cultural institution. Known for its soulful Sunday jazz brunches, vibrant patio nights, and incredible live performances, PIPS has hosted some of the finest talent in jazz, R&B, blues, and Latin music while serving up unforgettable food and cocktails.“Fifteen years ago, I opened PIPS with a dream to bring live music, love, and culture under one roof,” says Derrick Pipkin.“We've created a space where people come together to celebrate life, and this anniversary is a tribute to everyone who's been part of the journey.”Anniversary Week Highlights:Tuesday, May 13 – Tribute to Barbara Morrison:A powerful dedication to the late, great jazz and blues legend, featuring a live performance by Sunny Green and The Barbara Morrison Band.Wednesday, May 14 – Ladies Night:Complimentary champagne from 5PM–7PM during happy hour, followed by an electric performance from soulful vocalist Maddam D at 8PM.Thursday, May 15 – 🎷✨ NEW THURSDAY NIGHT EXPERIENCE – I LOVE R&B at PIPS On LaBrea! 🎶🔥Join us every Thursday night for an unforgettable evening of smooth and funky R&B, featuring the incredible saxophonist David Patterson! 🎷💫Let his soulful melodies take you on a journey, filling the night with rhythm, passion, and sheer musical magic. Whether you're coming for the vibes, the music, or the delicious food, this is a night you don't want to miss!Friday, May 16 – Jazzy Soul Fridays:Feel the rhythm with the return of Jeff Robertson, delivering an unforgettable night of jazzy soul and live vocals.Saturday, May 17 – Latin Jazz Night:Welcoming back one of PIPS' first-ever featured performers, BOB Desena Latin Jazz Band, for an evening of Latin heat and celebration.Sunday, May 18 – Grand Finale Jazz Brunch:Close out the celebration in classic PIPS style with the Sunday Jazz Brunch featuring live music, unlimited mimosas, and a full brunch buffet.A Legacy of Culture and ConnectionPIPS On La Brea is more than just a venue-it's where birthdays are celebrated, first dates become love stories, and music brings people together. Known for its inviting atmosphere and commitment to quality entertainment, PIPS has played a significant role in preserving and promoting live soul, jazz, and R&B music in Los Angeles.With a loyal following and a vibrant calendar of weekly events, PIPS continues to be a must-visit destination for both locals and visitors seeking an authentic LA cultural experience.All anniversary week events are open to the public. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made online at .About PIPS On La BreaEstablished in 2009, PIPS On La Brea is a premier jazz restaurant and lounge located in the heart of Los Angeles. Owned and operated by Derrick Pipkin, PIPS is known for live music, soulful cuisine, a welcoming ambiance, and deep roots in the community. From jazz brunches to Blues nights, PIPS blends rhythm and flavor into every experience.Media Contact:Brandon Lewis...Instagram: @pipsonlabreaContact:Derrick PipkinPIPS On La BreaEmail: ...Website:Instagram: @pipsonlabrea

