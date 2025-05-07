Denmark Summons US Ambassador Over Reported Espionage Claims

MENAFN - Live Mint) Denmark summoned the US ambassador in Copenhagen to discuss alleged espionage against Greenland amid a growing push to gain control of the Arctic island.

The summons from Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen comes after a report on Wednesday by The Wall Street Journal, which cited anonymous sources, saying that the US will step up espionage efforts against the semi-autonomous Danish territory. Rasmussen told reporters at an informal meeting of European Union foreign affairs ministers in Warsaw that the article“worries me a lot because we don't spy among friends.”

“We don't comment on matter of intelligence. However, the President has been very clear that the U.S. is concerned about the security of Greenland and the Arctic,” National Security Council spokesman James Hewitt said in a statement.

The US embassy in Copenhagen wasn't immediately able to comment when reached by phone.

“It is worrying if they have the approach that they must now obtain intelligence in Denmark and Greenland, obviously with the aim of finding a way to drive a wedge,” Rasmussen said.“That is not the cooperation we should have, so it is something I view with great seriousness.”

Copenhagen's summons comes at a time when US already has strained relations with Denmark and Greenland following a repeated push from President Donald Trump to take over the Arctic island. Last weekend, the president reiterated he would not rule out using military force to gain control of the territory, saying the US needs it“very badly” for“international security.”

Greenland and Denmark have time and again pushed back, stressing that the island is neither for sale, nor open to becoming American territory. Rasmussen didn't specify when he'll host the meeting with the US ambassador, but said he hopes to get the story refuted.

