Appointment Of The New Principal Secretary For Trade In The Ministry Of Finance, National Planning And Trade

The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Mrs Natalie Edmond as the new Principal Secretary for Trade in the Ministry of Finance, National Planning and Trade from the 1st May, 2025.

Mrs Edmond has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Social Policy from the University of Manchester and a Post Graduate Diploma in Economics for Competition Law from Kings College, in the United Kingdom.

Mrs Edmond has over 20 years of working experience in the public service.

Mrs Edmond started her career in November 2005 as a senior statistician at the then National Statistics Bureau. In April 2011, she joined the then Ministry of Finance, Trade and Investment as an Economist.

Mrs Edmond joined the Fair Trading Commission in January 2012 as a competition analyst and has since held several senior positions within the Commission. In July 2017, she was appointed Deputy CEO.

Prior to her appointment as Principal Secretary, Mrs Edmond was the Chief Executive Officer of the FTC, a post she has held since April 2023.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.