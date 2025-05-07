Osisko Development Announces Results Of Shareholders' Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE: ODV, TSXV: ODV) (" Osisko Development " or the " Company ") announces the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the " Meeting ") held on May 7, 2025. A total of 80,489,188 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 58.9% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of the record date of the Meeting. A summary of the results for the items voted at the Meeting are as follows: 1. Election of Directors

Each of the directors listed as nominees in Osisko Development's Management Information Circular (the " MIC ") dated March 26, 2025, was elected to the board of directors of the Company to serve for the ensuing year or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, with the following results:

Resolution #1

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes

Against % Votes

Against Sean Roosen 71,698,457 97.78% 1,628,245 2.22% Charles E. Page 71,853,654 97.99% 1,473,048 2.01% Michèle McCarthy 71,745,026 97.84% 1,581,676 2.16% Duncan Middlemiss 71,807,497 97.93% 1,519,205 2.07% David Danziger 71,781,345 97.89% 1,545,357 2.11% Stephen Quin 71,670,048 97.74% 1,656,654 2.26%



2. Appointment of Auditor



PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as the Company's independent auditor and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration for the ensuing year, with the following results:

Resolution #2

Name of Auditor Votes For % Votes For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 66,204,156 82.27% 14,269,907 17.73%



3. Approval of the Omnibus Plan



The ordinary resolution to approve the adoption of the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan (" Omnibus Plan ") as outlined in the MIC dated March 26, 2025, was passed, with the following results:

Resolution #3 Votes For % Votes For Votes

Against % Votes

Against Omnibus Plan 63,436,273 86.51% 9,890,429 13.49%



The ordinary resolutions for the adoption of the Company's existing stock option and restricted share unit plans (together, the " Existing Plans "), as described in the MIC, were not voted on at the Meeting as the resolution for the Omnibus Plan was approved, which supersedes the Existing Plans.

ABOUT OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP.

Osisko Development Corp. is a North American gold development company focused on past-producing mining camps located in mining friendly jurisdictions with district scale potential. The Company's objective is to become an intermediate gold producer by advancing its flagship permitted 100%-owned Cariboo Gold Project, located in central B.C., Canada. Its project pipeline is complemented by the Tintic Project in the historic East Tintic mining district in Utah, U.S.A., and the San Antonio Gold Project in Sonora, Mexico-brownfield properties with significant exploration potential, extensive historical mining data, access to existing infrastructure and skilled labour. The Company's strategy is to develop attractive, long-life, socially and environmentally responsible mining assets, while minimizing exposure to development risk and growing mineral resources.

For further information, visit our website at or contact:

Sean Roosen Philip Rabenok Chairman and CEO Vice President, Investor Relations Email: ... Email: ... Tel: +1 (514) 940-0685 Tel: +1 (437) 423-3644



