Charge Rigs Concludes Successful ACT Expo 2025 With High Industry Interest In Mobile EV Charging

Charge Rigs Team @ ACT Expo 2025

Charge Rigs reflects on successful ACT Expo 2024, demonstrating DC fast charging solutions and strengthening industry connections in fleet electrification.

- Paul BoesANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Charge Rigs is celebrating a successful showing at the 2025 ACT Expo in Anaheim, where its innovative Flexx and Omega fast chargers drew strong interest from fleet operators and potential dealers alike. During the four-day event, Charge Rigs engaged with hundreds of attendees and demonstrated the impact of mobile and scalable EV charging on the future of fleet electrification. The enthusiastic response from the expo has reinforced Charge Rigs' role as a rising leader in practical EV charging solutions for transportation fleets.Key highlights from Charge Rigs' ACT Expo participation include:. Dynamic Product Demonstrations: A live demo featuring the Flexx Mobile DC Fast Charger powering an Omega unit on-site showcased how a mobile charger can deploy rapid charging wherever it's needed – even supporting a high-power Omega charger without traditional infrastructure. This unique setup attracted a constant crowd at booth #5827.. Strong Fleet Operator Interest: Fleet managers from transit agencies, delivery services, and municipal departments showed keen interest in the Flexx unit's ability to bring charging to remote routes and emergency situations. Many cited the value of a portable 120 kW charger that could improve fleet uptime and flexibility.. New Dealer Connections: Charge Rigs' leadership, including CEO Paul Boes and CRO Harry Groenendyk, met with numerous potential distributor partners. Several dealership and equipment companies expressed intent to become official dealers for Flexx and Omega chargers, noting growing customer demand for mobile charging options.. Advancing EV Infrastructure Awareness: Industry media and analysts who visited the booth highlighted Charge Rigs as a company to watch in the EV infrastructure space. The expo presence helped demonstrate how mobile charging (Flexx) and high-power scalable charging (Omega) can together fill critical gaps in the current charging network, advancing the conversation on how to support large-scale fleet electrification.The positive reception at ACT Expo affirmed Charge Rigs' mission to provide charging anywhere it's needed.“This year's ACT Expo was a breakthrough moment for us,” said Paul Boes, Chief Executive Officer of Charge Rigs.“We had nonstop conversations with fleet operators and future partners who were excited about how our Flexx and Omega chargers can solve real-world charging challenges. It's clear the industry is embracing more flexible charging strategies, and Charge Rigs is proud to be at the forefront of that shift.” Following the expo, the company is actively following up with the new contacts and opportunities generated. Charge Rigs will support fleets and prospective dealers in pilot programs and deployments, translating the expo enthusiasm into on-the-ground advancements in EV charging.For more details about Charge Rigs' ACT Expo activities or to inquire about its mobile and scalable charging solutions, please contact:

Daniel Rodriguez

Charge Rigs

+1 321-279-7609

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.