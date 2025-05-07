Next Level Hospice Care Expands In Houston, Prioritizing Faith, Compassion And Purpose

Next Level Hospice Care is a women-owned company in Houston, TX that prioritizes faith, compassion and purpose.

- Jana Gables, Owner and Administrator of Next Level Hospice CareHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Next Level Hospice Care, a locally owned, Christian-based, and woman-led hospice provider, is making a significant impact in the Greater Houston area by prioritizing high-quality, compassionate end-of-life care. Founded by industry veteran Jana Gables, the Houston hospice care company has grown rapidly, now serving over 60 patients while maintaining a caregiver-first approach that ensures both families and healthcare professionals receive the respect and support they deserve.Jana Gables, a Houston native and healthcare industry professional with over 13 years of hospice experience, felt a deep calling to establish a hospice organization that prioritizes both patients and caregivers. After witnessing troubling industry trends-such as high caregiver turnover and profit-driven decision-making-she was determined to create a faith-based hospice agency grounded in ethical leadership and Christian mission-focused care."Hospice care is deeply personal and sacred work. At Next Level, we are committed to Christ's calling in honoring every patient's journey with dignity, ensuring families receive the support they need, and treating our caregivers as the valuable professionals they are," said Jana Gables, Owner and Administrator of Next Level Hospice Care. "This is more than a business-it's a mission-a calling, if you will-and we are humbled to serve our community with faith, compassion, and purpose."Beyond its commitment to exceptional hospice care, Next Level Hospice Care actively gives back to the Houston community. A minimum of 5% of net income is dedicated to charitable organizations, including Eyes on Me, a Christian mentoring program for underserved youth, and Elijah Rising, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting human trafficking. The hospice welcomes additional charitable partnership inquiries via its website: nextlevelhospice .Located at 11111 Katy Freeway in Houston, Texas, Next Level Hospice Care proudly serves families across Memorial, Katy, Heights, River Oaks, Bellaire, Sugar Land, Pearland, Cypress, Tomball, and Spring. With Medicare covering 100% of hospice services for eligible patients, Next Level Hospice Care ensures that families can prioritize time with their loved ones without the burden of financial stress.About Next Level Hospice CareEstablished in March 2023, Next Level Hospice Care has rapidly earned a reputation for excellence in compassionate end-of-life care. The organization achieved a significant milestone by receiving a deficiency-free compliance review from the state, reflecting its unwavering commitment to quality and regulatory standards. A proud member of the Texas-New Mexico Hospice Association, Next Level Hospice Care is dedicated to continuous improvement and expanding its services to meet the growing needs of the community in the Houston area. For more information, please visit nextlevelhospice.

