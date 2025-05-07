Frasle Mobility Records R$1.3 Billion In Consolidated Net Revenue In The First Quarter Of The Year
Consolidated net revenue :
1Q25: R$1331.7 (+58.3%) | 1Q25: R$1331.7 (+20.2%)
Net revenue from the domestic market :
1Q25: R$604.5 (+21.0%) | 1Q25: R$604.5 (-9.6%)
Net revenue from foreign markets :
1Q25: R$727.2 (+112.7%) | 1Q25: R$727.2 (+65.6%)
Foreign Market Revenue (Exports + operations abroad):
1Q25: US$124.6 (+80.5%) | 1Q25: US$124.6 (+65.3%)
Consolidated gross profit :
1Q25: R$455.2 (+57.1%) | 1Q25: R$455.2 (+15.4%)
Operating Profit :
1Q25: R$192.7 (+64.9%) | 1Q25: R$192.7 (+12.4%)
EBITDA :
1Q25: R$261.0 (+69.4%) | 1Q25: R$261.0 (+18.4%)
Consolidated net profit :
1Q25: R$70.0 (-35.9%) | 1Q25: R$70.0 (-48.2%)
ROIC
1Q25: 9.0% (-6.7 pp) | 1Q25: 9.0% (-6.6 pp)
RESULTS VIDEO CONFERENCE
(In Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English)
08/05 – 11am Brazil | 10am New York | 3pm London
Register / Access Video Conference: Click here
RI Contact
Email: [email protected]
Website:
Hemerson Fernando de Souza
Phone: +55 54 3239.1519
