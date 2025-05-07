Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Frasle Mobility Records R$1.3 Billion In Consolidated Net Revenue In The First Quarter Of The Year


2025-05-07 06:15:58
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frasle Mobility closed the first quarter of 2025 registering a new record in consolidated net revenue. The company reached R$1.3 billion, according to data released to the market this Wednesday, May 7th. The result is 58.3% higher than the accumulated result in the same period of the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA reached R$253 million, up 64.3% compared to the first quarter of 2024, while the adjusted EBITDA margin recorded was 19%, approximately 0.7 percentage points higher than during the same period last year. Revenue in the foreign market, which includes exports from Brazil with the performance of operations in other countries, totaled US$124.6 million, up 80.5% compared to the first quarter of 2024.

The numbers for the beginning of 2025 are boosted, mainly, by the acquisition of Dacomsa, the spare parts division of the Kuo group, in Mexico. The transaction is the largest in the company's history, which was valued at R$2.2 billion and concluded in January of this year. This move consolidates Frasle Mobility as a leader in the three main aftermarket markets in Latin America - Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.

MAIN RESULTS – 1Q25
(Percentages indicate variations with the respective periods of 1Q24 and 4Q24 – values in MM)

Consolidated net revenue :

1Q25: R$1331.7 (+58.3%) | 1Q25: R$1331.7 (+20.2%)

Net revenue from the domestic market :

1Q25: R$604.5 (+21.0%) | 1Q25: R$604.5 (-9.6%)

Net revenue from foreign markets :

1Q25: R$727.2 (+112.7%) | 1Q25: R$727.2 (+65.6%)

Foreign Market Revenue (Exports + operations abroad):

1Q25: US$124.6 (+80.5%) | 1Q25: US$124.6 (+65.3%)

Consolidated gross profit :

1Q25: R$455.2 (+57.1%) | 1Q25: R$455.2 (+15.4%)

Operating Profit :

1Q25: R$192.7 (+64.9%) | 1Q25: R$192.7 (+12.4%)

EBITDA :

1Q25: R$261.0 (+69.4%) | 1Q25: R$261.0 (+18.4%)

Consolidated net profit :

1Q25: R$70.0 (-35.9%) | 1Q25: R$70.0 (-48.2%)

ROIC

1Q25: 9.0% (-6.7 pp) | 1Q25: 9.0% (-6.6 pp)

RESULTS VIDEO CONFERENCE
 (In Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English)
08/05 – 11am Brazil | 10am New York | 3pm London
Register / Access Video Conference: Click here

RI Contact
 Email: [email protected]
Website:
Hemerson Fernando de Souza
Phone: +55 54 3239.1519

SOURCE Frasle Mobility

