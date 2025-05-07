Frasle Mobility Records R$1.3 Billion In Consolidated Net Revenue In The First Quarter Of The Year

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frasle Mobility closed the first quarter of 2025 registering a new record in consolidated net revenue. The company reached R$1.3 billion, according to data released to the market this Wednesday, May 7th. The result is 58.3% higher than the accumulated result in the same period of the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA reached R$253 million, up 64.3% compared to the first quarter of 2024, while the adjusted EBITDA margin recorded was 19%, approximately 0.7 percentage points higher than during the same period last year. Revenue in the foreign market, which includes exports from Brazil with the performance of operations in other countries, totaled US$124.6 million, up 80.5% compared to the first quarter of 2024.

The numbers for the beginning of 2025 are boosted, mainly, by the acquisition of Dacomsa, the spare parts division of the Kuo group, in Mexico. The transaction is the largest in the company's history, which was valued at R$2.2 billion and concluded in January of this year. This move consolidates Frasle Mobility as a leader in the three main aftermarket markets in Latin America - Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.

MAIN RESULTS – 1Q25

(Percentages indicate variations with the respective periods of 1Q24 and 4Q24 – values in MM)