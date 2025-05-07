The Keg Royalties Income Fund Announces First Quarter 2025 Results
|Three months ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|($000's expect per unit amounts - unaudited)
|2025
|2024
|Restaurants in the Royalty Pool
|104
|105
|Royalty Pool Sales
|$
|193,776
|$
|181,249
|Royalty income (1)
|$
|7,751
|$
|7,250
|Interest income (2)
|1,070
|1,089
|Total income
|$
|8,821
|$
|8,339
|Administrative expenses (3)
|(177)
|(113)
|Interest and financing expenses (4)
|(194)
|(265)
|Operating income
|$
|8,450
|$
|7,961
|Distributions to KRL(5)
|(3,467)
|(3,297)
|Profit before fair value gain (loss) and income taxes
|$
|4,983
|$
|4,664
|Fair value gain (loss) (6)
|5,341
|(5,069)
|Income tax expense (7)
|(1,381)
|(1,246)
|Profit (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|8,943
|$
|(1,651 )
|Distributable Cash Before SIFT Tax
|$
|5,482
|$
|5,900
|Distributable Cash
|$
|4,147
|$
|4,652
|Distributions to Fund unitholders (8)
|$
|3,222
|$
|3,222
|Payout Ratio
|77.7 %
|69.3 %
|Per Fund unit information (9)
|Profit before fair value gain (loss) and income taxes
|$
|0.439
|$
|0.411
|Profit (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|0.788
|$
|(0.145)
|Distributable Cash Before SIFT Tax
|$
|0.483
|$
|0.520
|Distributable Cash
|$
|0.365
|$
|0.410
|Distributions to Fund unitholders (8)
|$
|0.284
|$
|0.284
Notes:
(1) The Fund, indirectly through The Keg Rights Limited Partnership (the“Partnership”), earns royalty income equal to 4% of gross sales of Keg restaurants in the Royalty Pool.
(2) The Fund directly earns interest income on the $57.0 million loan to KRL (the“Keg Loan”), with interest income accruing at 7.5% per annum, payable monthly.
(3) The Fund, indirectly through the Partnership, incurs administrative expenses and interest on the operating line of credit, to the extent utilized.
(4) The Fund, indirectly through The Keg Holdings Trust (“KHT”), incurs interest expense on the $14.0 million term loan and amortization of deferred financing charges.
(5) Represents the distributions of the Partnership attributable to KRL during the respective periods on the Exchangeable Partnership units and Class C Partnership units held by KRL. The Exchangeable Partnership units are exchangeable into Fund units on a one-for-one basis. These distributions are presented as interest expense in the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
(6) Fair value gain (loss) is the non-cash decrease or increase in the market value of the Exchangeable units held by KRL during the respective period. Exchangeable units are classified as a financial liability under IFRS.
(7) Income taxes include the SIFT tax expense, and either a non-cash deferred tax expense or deferred tax recovery. The deferred tax expense or recovery primarily results from differences in income recognition between the Fund's accounting methods and enacted tax laws. It is also partially due to temporary differences between accounting and tax bases of the Keg Rights owned by the Partnership.
(8) Distributions to Fund unitholders include all regular monthly cash distributions paid to Fund unitholders during a period and any special distributions declared, but not paid, to Fund unitholders in the same period.
(9) All per unit amounts are calculated based on the weighted average number of Fund units outstanding, which are those units held by public unitholders during the respective period. The weighted average number of Fund units outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were 11,353,500.
The Fund (TSX: is a limited purpose, open-ended trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario that, through The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, owns certain trademarks and other related intellectual property used by Keg Restaurants Ltd. (“KRL”). In exchange for use of those trademarks, KRL pays the Fund a royalty of 4% of gross sales of Keg restaurants included in the Royalty Pool.
With approximately 10,000 employees, over 100 restaurants and annual System Sales exceeding $700 million, Vancouver-based KRL is the leading operator and franchisor of steakhouse restaurants in Canada and has a substantial presence in select regional markets in the United States. KRL continues to operate The Keg restaurant system and expand that system through the addition of both corporate and franchised Keg steakhouses. KRL has been named the number one restaurant company to work for in Canada in the latest edition of Forbes "Canada's Best Employers 2025" survey.
This press release may contain certain "forward looking" statements reflecting The Keg Royalties Income Fund's current expectations in the casual dining segment of the restaurant food industry. Investors are cautioned that all forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Keg's ability to continue to realize historical same store sales growth, changes in market and existing competition, new competitive developments, and potential downturns in economic conditions generally. Additional information on these and other potential factors that could affect the Fund's financial results are detailed in documents filed from time to time with the provincial securities commissions in Canada.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, which may be made only by means of the prospectus, nor shall there be any sale of the Fund units in any state, province or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any state, province or jurisdiction. The Keg Royalties Income Fund units have not been, and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an application for exemption from the registration requirement under U.S. securities laws.
The Trustees of the Fund have approved the contents of this press release.CONTACT: For further information, contact: Investor Relations Tel: (604) 276-0242 ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment