The Keg Royalties Income Fund Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 07, 2025 -- The Keg Royalties Income Fund (the"Fund") (TSX: KEG.UN) is pleased to announce its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 (the"quarter").

HIGHLIGHTS



Royalty Pool Sales(1) up 6.9% to $193.8 million for the quarter

KRL Average Sales per Operating Week(1) up 7.5% to $144,000 per Operating Week(1) for the quarter

KRL Same Store Sales(1) up 9.2% for the quarter

Distributable Cash(1) down 10.9% to $0.365/Fund unit for the quarter

Paid a special cash distribution of $0.04/Fund unit on January 31, 2025 Payout Ratio(2) was up to 77.7% for the quarter

Royalty Pool Sales reported by the 104 Keg restaurants in the Royalty Pool(1) were $193,776,000 for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $12,527,000 or 6.9% from the comparable quarter of the prior year. The increase in Royalty Pool Sales during the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to the increase in Same Store Sales.

Royalty income increased by $501,000 or 6.9% from $7,250,000 in the three months ended March 31, 2024 to $7,751,000 in the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Distributable Cash available to pay distributions to public unitholders decreased by $505,000 in the first quarter of 2025 from $4,652,000 ($0.410/Fund unit) to $4,147,000 ($0.365/Fund unit). During the first quarter of 2025, regular cash distributions of $3,222,000 ($0.284/Fund unit) were paid to Fund unitholders, which remained the same as the first quarter of 2024. Additionally, a special cash distribution of $454,000 ($0.04/Fund unit) was declared in December 2024, and was paid to Fund unitholders during the first quarter of 2025, compared to a special cash distribution declared in December 2023 of $908,000 ($0.08/Fund unit), and paid to Fund unitholders in the first quarter of 2024.

In any reporting period, the Fund's Distributable Cash is affected, both positively and negatively, by any changes in non-cash Working Capital Before Classification of Class C and Exchangeable Partnership Units as Current Liabilities(1) balances recognized in that reporting period. The decrease in the Fund's Distributable Cash in the first quarter of 2025, was primarily attributable to the negative effects of changes in non-cash Working Capital Before Classification of Class C and Exchangeable Partnership Units as Current Liabilities balances during the first quarter of 2025.

The Payout Ratio was 77.7% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 69.3% for the first quarter of 2024.

The Fund remains financially well positioned with cash on hand of $2,443,000 and a positive Working Capital Before Classification of Class C and Exchangeable Partnership Units as Current Liabilities balance of $4,132,000 as at March 31, 2025.

“We are pleased with the financial results of the Fund in the first quarter of 2025, despite the continued challenges facing the full-service restaurant category, including the uncertainty related to potential tariffs,” said Kip Woodward, Chairman of the Fund.“KRL management continues to focus on delivering the best guest dining experience, and we are encouraged by the Keg's long-term guest loyalty which we always endeavor to earn.”

“We are pleased with KRL's sales performance during the first quarter of 2025. Same Store Sales increased 9.2% versus the comparable quarter of 2024,” said Nick Dean, President of KRL.“We believe this is a result of remaining focused on delivering the Keg's renowned hospitality and providing significant value to our guests,” he concluded.

