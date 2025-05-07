Singlepane Launches First-Ever Comprehensive Asset Management Platform Built Exclusively For Hotel Owners

Singlepane's Company Logo

Singlepane today announces the launch of its groundbreaking asset management software for hotel owners - an industry first.

- Austin Segal

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Singlepane ( ), a pioneer in technology solutions tailored specifically for hotel ownership and investment, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking asset management software - marking an industry first. Already supporting some of the industry's top ownership groups, ranging from private equity firms to public REITs, Singlepane now expands its robust business intelligence (BI) and reporting capabilities with three significant new modules.

Singlepane's original BI solution revolutionized hotel asset management by aggregating and normalizing thousands of general ledger (GL) code-level financial statements, forecasts, budgets, and proformas from hotel operators on a monthly basis. This capability provides hotel owners with unprecedented visibility into detailed financial performance and streamlined comparative analysis across their portfolios.

Further enhancing its comprehensive BI offering, Singlepane integrates a continuously expanding array of third-party data sources and industry-leading tools across revenue management, commercial strategy, and labor management, giving hotel owners the data-driven insights required to optimize operational efficiency and profitability.

Expanding beyond traditional BI, Singlepane's newly released modules include:

.Capital Expenditure Tracking & Approvals: Streamlining CapEx processes from budgeting to final approval.

.Contract Management: Centralized tracking for key property agreements with automatic reminders, abstracting tools, and an innovative "Clause Library" enabling term benchmarking across portfolios.

.Debt Service Tracking: Advanced tracking and reporting of loan details and compliance with loan covenants.

"Traditional hotel software has predominantly addressed the needs of operators and management companies, leaving hotel owners to navigate their unique challenges with manual processes and oversimplified solutions," says Austin Segal, CEO of Singlepane. "Significant advancements in broader commercial real estate technology have typically missed the mark for hotels due to the unique operational characteristics of the asset class. Singlepane stands alone as a comprehensive toolkit designed explicitly for hotel owners, simplifying the complex management of hotel assets today, while actively developing capabilities that will soon support owners from initial investment through eventual disposition."

Early clients are already seeing the impact.“One client told us they saved 30% of their analyst and data input labor and were able to redeploy those resources to proactive efforts,” Segal added.“That's exactly the kind of value and reallocation of time we're aiming to deliver.”

With these enhancements, Singlepane significantly simplifies complex processes, allowing hotel investors and owners to maximize asset performance and reduce operational risks.

About Singlepane

Founded in 2023, Singlepane originated as an internal initiative at leading hotel asset management firm hotelAVE by individuals with deep roots in hotel ownership and investment before launching as an independent company.

Singlepane provides cutting-edge software built explicitly for hotel owners and investors, combining sophisticated business intelligence with powerful asset and portfolio management capabilities. Already serving leading hotel ownership groups from private equity to public REITs, Singlepane continues to innovate, with future enhancements planned to cover the complete investment lifecycle from acquisition to disposition, revolutionizing the way hotel assets are acquired, optimized, and sold.

