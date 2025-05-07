Polyai Names The CX 100 For 2025: One Hundred Visionaries Revolutionizing Customer Experience

Program celebrates its third consecutive year tapping the top 100 CX leaders around North America.

NEW YORK, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyAI, the company powering the world's most lifelike AI agents for customer service and support, is proud to announce the release of its third annual CX 100. This deserving cohort includes 100 pioneering figures who have revolutionized the world of customer experience through their steadfast commitment to fresh ideas and enabling strategies, all while prioritizing the needs of the customer.

"The CX 100 is one of my favorite programs, as we get to work with so many creative, customer-focused leaders in the space, and this is our chance to spotlight those – both in and out of our client base – who have caught our attention," says Nikola Mrkšić, co-founder and CEO at PolyAI . "They've introduced revolutionary approaches, cultivated highly effective teams, and emphasized empathy as the foundation of outstanding customer engagement. Their accomplishments encourage others within and beyond their industries to completely rethink what's possible in customer experience."

PolyAI assessed nominees based on their impact in three key areas: creating exceptional customer journeys for their respective organizations, driving a customer-first approach throughout their organizations, and leveraging technology and processes to enable superior service delivery.

As in prior years, awardees hail from North American companies representing a wide range of sectors, featuring industry titans such as Aflac, Hertz, Waste Management and Charles Schwab, alongside regional standouts like Howard Brown Health, BMO Bank of Montreal, Canyon Ranch, and Alaska Communications. And what list would be complete without everyone's favorite jibbitz vessel, Crocs? The new entrants to The CX 100 join the ranks of previously named innovators from Marriott, American Airlines, Hopper, FedEx, Disney, Louis Vuitton and more.

Meet the 2025 CX 100

Visit the CX 100 website to explore the full list of honorees, and join us in celebrating these exemplary leaders who are proving that the future of customer experience is bright and progressive.

About PolyAI

PolyAI builds the world's most lifelike enterprise voice agents for customer service and support. Our voice AI platform helps companies like FedEx, Marriott, Allstate and Unicredit automate the work of thousands of customer service representatives and provide superhuman customer experience at scale. The company has raised $120m from investors including NVIDIA and Khosla Ventures, and has offices in San Francisco, New York and London.

