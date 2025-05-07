Altus Group Announces Voting Results Of 2025 Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Withheld
|%
|Wai-Fong Au
|39,098,051
|99.14
|340,078
|0.86
|Will Brennan
|39,386,226
|99.87
|51,903
|0.13
|Angela L. Brown
|38,462,331
|97.53
|975,798
|2.47
|Colin J. Dyer
|38,200,152
|96.86
|1,237,977
|3.14
|Michael J. Gordon
|39,313,842
|99.68
|124,287
|0.32
|James V. Hannon
|39,317,393
|99.69
|120,736
|0.31
|Anthony W. Long
|38,655,371
|98.02
|782,758
|1.98
|Raymond Mikulich
|38,406,803
|97.38
|1,031,326
|2.62
|Carolyn M. Schuetz
|39,218,970
|99.44
|219,159
|0.56
|Thomas W. Warsop, III
|39,156,178
|99.29
|281,951
|0.71
|Janet P. Woodruff
|38,173,037
|96.79
|1,265,092
|3.21
The motion with respect to the appointment of the Company's auditor, Ernst & Young LLP, was approved by a majority of votes. A total of 39,564,401 (99.77%) votes were cast in favour, with 89,234 (0.23%) votes withheld.
The advisory vote on approach to executive compensation was supported by a majority of votes, with a total of 38,395,561 (97.36%) votes cast in favour, and 1,042,568 (2.64%) votes against.
A replay of the Meeting is available through a webcast posted on Altus Group's website, , under the Company section.
About Altus Group
Altus connects data, analytics, and expertise to deliver the intelligence necessary to drive optimal CRE performance. The industry's top leaders rely on our market-leading solutions and expertise to power performance and mitigate risk. Our global team of ~2,000 experts are making a lasting impact on an industry undergoing unprecedented change – helping shape the cities where we live, work, and build thriving communities. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit .
