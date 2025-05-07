MISTRAS Announces First Quarter 2025 Results
| Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|March 31, 2025
| December 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|(unaudited)
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|18,536
|$
|18,317
|Accounts receivable, net
|128,192
|127,281
|Inventories
|14,141
|14,485
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|15,104
|12,387
|Total current assets
|175,973
|172,470
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|82,796
|80,892
|Intangible assets, net
|39,187
|39,708
|Goodwill
|181,530
|181,442
|Deferred income taxes
|6,351
|6,267
|Other assets
|40,952
|42,259
|Total assets
|$
|526,789
|$
|523,038
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|13,385
|$
|11,128
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|85,485
|85,233
|Current portion of long-term debt
|12,374
|11,591
|Current portion of finance lease obligations
|5,735
|5,317
|Income taxes payable
|573
|1,656
|Total current liabilities
|117,552
|114,925
|Long-term debt, net of current portion
|159,500
|158,056
|Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion
|15,871
|15,162
|Deferred income taxes
|2,093
|1,973
|Other long-term liabilities
|32,772
|34,027
|Total liabilities
|327,788
|324,143
|Commitments and contingencies
|Equity
|Preferred stock, 10,000,000 shares authorized
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 31,325,787 and 31,010,375 shares issued and outstanding
|406
|402
|Additional paid-in capital
|251,629
|250,832
|Accumulated deficit
|(13,170
|)
|(9,984
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(40,200
|)
|(42,682
|)
|Total Mistras Group, Inc. stockholders' equity
|198,665
|198,568
|Noncontrolling interests
|336
|327
|Total equity
|199,001
|198,895
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|526,789
|$
|523,038
| Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(in thousands, except per share data)
| Three months ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|161,615
|$
|184,442
|Cost of revenue
|115,286
|132,355
|Depreciation
|5,437
|5,934
|Gross profit
|40,892
|46,153
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|35,652
|36,252
|Environmental expense
|540
|-
|Reorganization and other costs
|3,087
|1,558
|Research and engineering
|299
|343
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,326
|2,447
|(Loss) income from operations
|(1,012
|)
|5,553
|Interest expense
|3,324
|4,430
|(Loss) income before (benefit) provision for income taxes
|(4,336
|)
|1,123
|(Benefit) provision for income taxes
|(1,168
|)
|119
|Net (loss) income
|(3,168
|)
|1,004
|Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of taxes
|18
|9
|Net (loss) income attributable to Mistras Group, Inc.
|$
|(3,186
|)
|$
|995
|Net (loss) income per common share
|Basic
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|0.03
|Diluted
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|0.03
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|31,095
|30,680
|Diluted
|31,095
|31,356
| Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Operating Data by Segment
(in thousands)
| Three months ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|North America
|$
|128,902
|$
|150,349
|International
|33,214
|33,047
|Products and Systems
|3,091
|3,210
|Corporate and eliminations
|(3,592
|)
|(2,164
|)
|$
|161,615
|$
|184,442
| Three months ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Gross profit
|North America
|$
|30,165
|$
|35,245
|International
|9,088
|9,269
|Products and Systems
|1,623
|1,613
|Corporate and eliminations
|16
|26
|$
|40,892
|$
|46,153
| Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Revenues by Category
(in thousands)
|Revenue by industry was as follows:
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|North America
|International
| Products &
Systems
|Corp/Elim
| Total
|Oil & Gas
|$
|85,731
|$
|10,646
|$
|187
|-
|$
|96,564
|Aerospace & Defense
|14,007
|6,281
|116
|-
|20,404
|Industrials
|11,688
|6,517
|365
|-
|18,570
|Power Generation & Transmission
|3,224
|985
|444
|-
|4,653
|Other Process Industries
|6,501
|3,744
|8
|-
|10,253
|Infrastructure, Research & Engineering
|3,701
|2,562
|958
|-
|7,221
|Petrochemical
|2,523
|110
|-
|-
|2,633
|Other
|1,527
|2,369
|1,013
|(3,592
|)
|1,317
|Total
|$
|128,902
|$
|33,214
|$
|3,091
|$
|(3,592
|)
|$
|161,615
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
|North America
|International
| Products &
Systems
|Corp/Elim
| Total
|Oil & Gas
|$
|103,027
|$
|10,066
|$
|72
|-
|$
|113,165
|Aerospace & Defense
|15,375
|6,732
|11
|-
|22,118
|Industrials
|8,909
|5,853
|437
|-
|15,199
|Power Generation & Transmission
|3,592
|1,682
|578
|-
|5,852
|Other Process Industries
|7,928
|3,933
|39
|-
|11,900
|Infrastructure, Research & Engineering
|3,972
|2,205
|409
|-
|6,586
|Petrochemical
|3,813
|531
|-
|-
|4,344
|Other
|3,733
|2,045
|1,664
|(2,164
|)
|5,278
|Total
|$
|150,349
|$
|33,047
|$
|3,210
|$
|(2,164
|)
|$
|184,442
|Oil & Gas Revenue by sub-industry was as follows:
| Three months ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
| ($ in thousands)
|Oil and Gas Revenue
|Upstream
|$
|40,251
|$
|41,767
|Midstream
|15,808
|21,392
|Downstream
|40,505
|50,006
|Total
|$
|96,564
|$
|113,165
|Consolidated Revenue by type was as follows:
| Three months ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
| ($ in thousands)
|Field Services
|$
|110,175
|$
|126,355
|Shop Laboratories
|15,029
|17,195
|Data Analytical Solutions
|13,981
|15,539
|Other
|22,430
|25,353
|Total
|$
|161,615
|$
|184,442
| Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Reconciliation of Segment and Total Company Income (Loss) from Operations (GAAP) to
Income (Loss) from Operations before Special Items (non-GAAP)
(in thousands)
| Three months ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|North America:
|Income from operations (GAAP)
|$
|6,515
|$
|13,561
|Reorganization and other costs
|1,358
|-
|Income from operations before special items (non-GAAP)
|$
|7,873
|$
|13,561
|International:
|Income from operations (GAAP)
|$
|1,081
|$
|1,124
|Reorganization and other costs
|178
|102
|Income from operations before special items (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,259
|$
|1,226
|Products and Systems:
|Income from operations (GAAP)
|$
|327
|$
|314
|Reorganization and other costs
|151
|2
|Income from operations before special items (non-GAAP)
|$
|478
|$
|316
|Corporate and Eliminations:
|Loss from operations (GAAP)
|$
|(8,935
|)
|$
|(9,446
|)
|Environmental expense
|540
|-
|Reorganization and other costs
|1,400
|1,454
|Loss from operations before special items (non-GAAP)
|$
|(6,995
|)
|$
|(7,992
|)
|Total Company:
|(Loss) income from operations (GAAP)
|$
|(1,012
|)
|$
|5,553
|Environmental expense
|540
|-
|Reorganization and other costs
|3,087
|1,558
|Income from operations before special items (non-GAAP)
|$
|2,615
|$
|7,111
| Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Summary Cash Flow Information
(in thousands)
| Three months ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by (used in):
|Operating activities
|$
|5,645
|$
|604
|Investing activities
|(5,414
|)
|(5,648
|)
|Financing activities
|(702
|)
|5,127
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|690
|(874
|)
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|$
|219
|$
|(791
|)
| Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)
(in thousands)
| Three months ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)
|$
|5,645
|$
|604
|Less:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(4,555
|)
|(4,804
|)
|Purchases of intangible assets
|(1,267
|)
|(1,117
|)
|Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
|$
|(177
|)
|$
|(5,317
|)
| Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Reconciliation of Gross Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (non-GAAP)
(in thousands)
|March 31, 2025
| December 31, 2024
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|12,374
|$
|11,591
|Long-term debt, net of current portion
|159,500
|158,056
|Total Debt (Gross)
|171,874
|169,647
|Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|(18,536
|)
|(18,317
|)
|Total Debt (Net)
|$
|153,338
|$
|151,330
| Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
(in thousands)
| Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net (loss) income (GAAP)
|$
|(3,168
|)
|$
|1,004
|Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests, net of taxes
|18
|9
|Net (loss)/income attributable to Mistras Group, Inc.
|$
|(3,186
|)
|$
|995
|Interest expense
|3,324
|4,430
|Income tax (benefit)/expense
|(1,168
|)
|119
|Depreciation and amortization
|7,763
|8,381
|Share-based compensation expense
|1,302
|1,228
|Reorganization and other costs(1)
|3,087
|1,558
|Environmental expense
|540
|-
|Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|374
|(561
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|$
|12,036
|$
|16,150
|(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company recognized share-based compensation expense within Reorganization and other costs of $1.0 million.
| Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) and Diluted EPS (GAAP) to
Net Income (Loss) Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) and Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)
(tabular dollars in thousands, except per share data)
| Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net (loss) income attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. (GAAP)
|$
|(3,186
|)
|$
|995
|Special items
|3,627
|1,558
|Tax impact on special items
|(781
|)
|(381
|)
|Special items, net of tax
|$
|2,846
|$
|1,177
|Net (loss) income attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)
|$
|(340
|)
|$
|2,172
|Diluted EPS (GAAP) (1)
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|0.03
|Special items, net of tax
|0.09
|0.04
|Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.07
|(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2025, 145,000 shares related to stock options and 808,000 shares related to restricted stock units were excluded from the calculation of diluted (loss) earnings per share due to the net loss for the period.
