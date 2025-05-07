Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I Market To Witness Upsurge In Growth At A CAGR Of 8% During The Forecast Period (2025-2034) Delveinsight
|
Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I Market Report Metrics
|
Details
|
Study Period
|
2020–2034
|
Coverage
|
7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].
|
Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I Market CAGR
|
8 %
|
Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I Market Size in 2024
|
USD 145 Million
|
Key Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I Companies
|
Orchard Therapeutics, Kyowa Kirin, JCR Pharmaceuticals, REGENXBIO, Nippon Shinyaku, IMMUSOFT, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Sanofi, and others
|
Key Pipeline Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I Therapies
|
OTL-203, Lepunafusp alfa (JR-171), RGX-111, Iduronicrin genleukocel-T (ISP-001), and others
Scope of the Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I Market Report
-
Therapeutic Assessment: Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I current marketed and emerging therapies
Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I Drugs and Market Outlook
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies
Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I Market Access and Reimbursement
Table of Contents
|
1
|
Key Insights
|
2
|
Report Introduction
|
3
|
MPS I Market Overview at a Glance
|
3.1
|
Market Share (%) Distribution of MPS I by Therapies in the 7MM in 2020
|
3.2
|
Market Share (%) Distribution of MPS I by Therapies in the 7MM in 2034
|
4
|
Executive Summary
|
5
|
Key Events
|
6
|
Disease Background and Overview
|
6.1
|
Introduction
|
6.2
|
Causes and Risk Factors
|
6.3
|
Clinical Types
|
6.4
|
Symptoms
|
6.5
|
Pathogenesis
|
6.6
|
Diagnosis
|
6.6.1
|
Laboratory Diagnosis
|
6.6.2
|
Biomarkers
|
6.6.3
|
Diagnostic Algorithm
|
6.6.4
|
Diagnostic Guidelines
|
6.7
|
Treatment
|
6.7.1
|
Treatment Algorithm
|
6.7.2
|
Treatment Guidelines
|
7
|
Epidemiology and Market Methodology
|
8
|
Epidemiology and Patient Population
|
8.1
|
Key Findings
|
8.2
|
Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
|
8.2.1
|
Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MPS I
|
8.2.2
|
Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MPS I
|
8.2.3
|
Treated Cases of MPS I
|
8.3
|
Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MPS I in the 7MM
|
8.4
|
The United States
|
8.4.1
|
Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MPS I in the US
|
8.4.2
|
Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MPS I in the US
|
8.4.3
|
Treated Cases of MPS I in the US
|
8.5
|
EU4 and the UK
|
8.5.1
|
Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MPS I in EU4 and the UK
|
8.5.2
|
Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MPS I in EU4 and the UK
|
8.5.3
|
Treated Cases of MPS I in EU4 and the UK
|
8.6
|
Japan
|
8.6.1
|
Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MPS I in Japan
|
8.6.2
|
Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MPS I in Japan
|
8.6.3
|
Treated Cases of MPS I in Japan
|
9
|
Patient Journey
|
10
|
Marketed Therapies
|
10.1
|
ALDURAZYME (laronidase): BioMarin Pharmaceutical/Sanofi
|
10.1.1
|
Product Description
|
10.1.2
|
Regulatory Milestones
|
10.1.3
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
10.1.4
|
Clinical Trials Information
|
10.1.5
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
To be continued in the report...
|
11
|
Emerging Drug Profiles
|
11.1
|
Key Cross Competition of Emerging Drugs
|
11.2
|
OTL-203: Orchard Therapeutics/Kyowa Kirin
|
11.2.1
|
Drug Description
|
11.2.2
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
11.2.3
|
Clinical Trials Information
|
11.2.4
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
11.2.5
|
Analysts' Views
|
11.3
|
Lepunafusp alfa (JR-171): JCR Pharmaceuticals
|
11.3.1
|
Drug Description
|
11.3.2
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
11.3.3
|
Clinical Trials Information
|
11.3.4
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
11.3.5
|
Analysts' Views
|
11.4
|
RGX-111: REGENXBIO/Nippon Shinyaku
|
11.4.1
|
Drug Description
|
11.4.2
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
11.4.3
|
Clinical Trials Information
|
11.4.4
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
11.4.5
|
Analysts' Views
|
11.5
|
Iduronicrin genleukocel-T (ISP-001): IMMUSOFT
|
11.5.1
|
Drug Description
|
11.5.2
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
11.5.3
|
Clinical Trials Information
|
11.5.4
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
11.5.5
|
Analysts' Views
|
To be continued in the report...
|
12
|
MPS I: Market Analysis
|
12.1
|
Key Findings
|
12.2
|
Market Outlook
|
12.3
|
Attribute Analysis
|
12.4
|
Key Market Forecast Assumptions
|
12.4.1
|
Cost Assumptions and Rebates
|
12.4.2
|
Pricing Trends
|
12.4.3
|
Analogue Assessment
|
12.4.4
|
Launch Year and Therapy Uptake
|
12.5
|
Total Market Size of MPS I in the 7MM
|
12.6
|
Market Size of MPS I by Therapies in the 7MM
|
12.7
|
Market Size of MPS I in the United States
|
12.7.1
|
Total Market Size of MPS I
|
12.7.2
|
Market Size of MPS I by Therapies in the United States
|
12.8
|
Market Size of MPS I in EU4 and the UK
|
12.8.1
|
Total Market Size of MPS I
|
12.8.2
|
Market Size of MPS I by Therapies in EU4 and the UK
|
12.9
|
Market Size of MPS I in Japan
|
12.9.1
|
Total Market Size of MPS I
|
12.9.2
|
Market Size of MPS I by Therapies in Japan
|
13
|
Key Opinion Leaders' Views
|
14
|
Unmet Needs
|
15
|
SWOT Analysis
|
16
|
Market Access and Reimbursement
|
16.1
|
The United States
|
16.1.1
|
CMS
|
16.2
|
In EU4 and the UK
|
16.2.1
|
Germany
|
16.2.2
|
France
|
16.2.3
|
Italy
|
16.2.4
|
Spain
|
16.2.5
|
The United Kingdom
|
16.3
|
Japan
|
16.3.1
|
MHLW
|
17
|
Appendix
|
17.1
|
Acronyms and Abbreviations
|
17.2
|
Bibliography
|
17.3
|
Report Methodology
|
18
|
DelveInsight Capabilities
|
19
|
Disclaimer
|
20
|
About DelveInsight
