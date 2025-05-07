Sprott Inc. Announces Results Of Its Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
|Nominee
|Votes For (percent)
|Votes Withheld (percent)
|Ronald Dewhurst
|94.957%
|5.043%
|Graham Birch
|99.529%
|0.471%
|Barbara Connolly Keady
|97.844%
|2.156%
|Dinaz Dadyburjor
|98.813%
|1.187%
|Whitney George
|98.876%
|1.124%
|Judith O'Connell
|94.926%
|5.074%
|Catherine Raw
|95.496%
|4.504%
Appointment of Auditors
KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of Sprott and the board of directors of Sprott was authorized to fix the auditors' remuneration and terms of engagement.
Votes For (percent): 98.600%
Votes Withheld (percent): 1.400%
For further details on each of the above matters, please refer to the Circular available under Sprott's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at .
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at .
About Sprott
Sprott is a global asset manager focused on precious metals and critical materials investments. We are specialists. We believe our in-depth knowledge, experience and relationships separate us from the generalists. Our investment strategies include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities and Private Strategies. Sprott has offices in Toronto, New York, Connecticut and California and the company's common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (SII). For more information, please visit .
Investor contact information:
Glen Williams
Senior Managing Partner
Investor and Institutional Client Relations
(416) 943-4394
...
