NASA Statement On Nomination Of Matt Anderson For Deputy Administrator

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "As a retired United States Air Force colonel and executive of the Space Force Association, Matt Anderson brings extensive knowledge of space operations, aeronautics expertise, and industry experience. If confirmed, he would join NASA's leadership team at a time when partnerships and a sharpened focus on mission are essential to our continued success. Along with President Trump's nominee to lead NASA, Jared Isaacman, he will strengthen collaboration across sectors and help NASA advance exploration, serve the American people, and deliver results for the benefit of all."

Throughout his over 24-year tenure in the U.S. Air Force, Anderson culminated his career as the U.S. Transportation Command's senior liaison officer to North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM), and U.S. Space Command (USSPACECOM). He retired as a colonel Oct. 1, 2021. Anderson is currently a vice president and Space Force & Air Force client executive at CACI. He also serves as the chief growth officer at the Space Force Association.

An alum of the U.S. Air Force Academy, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, Anderson holds degrees in biology, aeronautical science, and leadership & counseling. In 2024, Anderson was named by the Washington Exec as one of their "Top Space Execs to Watch."

