Kratos To Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting Featuring CEO Business-Wide Update

During the webcast, Mr. DeMarco will provide a comprehensive business-wide update covering Kratos' strategic priorities, operational highlights, technology initiatives, and market outlook across all divisions. The presentation will also highlight the company's progress in hypersonic systems, unmanned platforms, propulsion, space-based capabilities, and dual-use technologies.

Shareholders who have logged into the meeting with their 16-digit Control Number will have the opportunity to submit questions relevant to the matters properly addressed during the meeting after the formal business of the meeting has been conducted. Instructions for submitting questions will be provided to shareholders once logged into the meeting. The Annual Meeting is open to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2025 (Record Date) and/or their designated representatives. Interested persons who were not shareholders as of the close of business on the Record Date may view, but not participate in, the Annual Meeting at .

Webcast Details:



Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. PDT

Registration Link: Open to: All interested parties

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets.