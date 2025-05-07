Constellation Software Inc. And Topicus.Com Inc. Announce Results For Topicus.Com Inc. For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and the accompanying notes, our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2024, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024, which can be found on SEDAR+ at and on Inc.'s website Additional information about Inc. is also available on SEDAR+ at .

Q1 2025 Headlines:



Revenue increased 16% (4% organic growth) to €355.6 million compared to €306.6 million in Q1 2024.

Net income increased to €38.8 million (€0.30 on a diluted per share basis) from €28.3 million (€0.22 on a diluted per share basis).

Acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €39.4 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €20.9 million resulting in total consideration of €60.3 million.

On January 31, 2025, the Company purchased 8,300,029 shares in Asseco Poland S.A. (“Asseco”) representing approximately 9.99% of the issued shares in Asseco. The shares were acquired at a price of 85 PLN per share for total consideration of €168.0 million. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded a gain of €145.5 million within other comprehensive income reduced by transaction costs of €1.7 million.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased €43.9 million to €271.4 million compared to €227.5 million in Q1 2024 representing an increase of 19%. Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased €28.2 million to €161.7 million compared to €133.5 million in Q1 2024 representing an increase of 21%.

Total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was €355.6 million, an increase of 16%, or €49.0 million, compared to €306.6 million for the comparable period in 2024. The increase is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 4% in the quarter. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 increased €10.5 million to €38.8 million compared to €28.3 million for the same period in 2024. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.30 in the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to €0.22 for the same period in 2024.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, CFO increased €43.9 million to €271.4 million compared to €227.5 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 19%.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, FCFA2S increased €28.2 million to €161.7 million compared to €133.5 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 21%.



1. See Non-IFRS measures.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be“forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ''FCFA2S'' refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus' objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus' hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities: